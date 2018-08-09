Thursday, August 09, 2018
Why Is Andrew Scheer Still Failing To Condemn The Saudis?
It has now been three days since the clown prince of Saudi Arabia launched his deranged assault against Canada.
He's bad mouthing our country, trying to hurt our economy, his foreign minister is demanding a grovelling apology.
But still the hapless Andrew Scheer has not come to the defence of his country.
And all we've got so far from his treasonous Cons is this.
A tweet criticizing a tweet from the Con clown Erin O'Toole...
Which of course couldn't be more pathetic, or more hilarious.
Or more wrong.
For the past couple of days, we’ve been bombarded by this suggestion that the Saudi Arabia spat has been all because the Liberals spend too much time doing their diplomacy over social media rather than in person – which is utterly ridiculous, and smacks of a bunch of retired diplomats railing about kids today before they yell at them to get off their lawns (while they hike their pants up to chest-level).
If you actually look at the tweet in question, versus the kinds of vacuous press releases that governments issues on diplomatic issues all the time, about how they “strongly condemn” this or that, there is no actual difference whether it’s a press release or a tweet, except for the character limit (and even then, sometimes no difference at all). There’s a term for this – moral panic.
But then who can blame our cowardly Cons for being in a state of moral panic?
When the Saudis they are indirectly siding with are crucifying people.
Or killing children.
And they are losing the battle for public opinion.
Here and around the world.
Sadly, our Cons are now too cowardly, and too depraved, and too Trumpling to put their country before their crass political interests.
Which is why all I can say is thank goodness for Justin Trudeau...
A true Canadian and a real leader, defending our country and its values.
And as for the pathetic Andrew Scheer, what he doesn't seem to realize is that by covering for the Saudi head choppers he is also beheading his chances of ever becoming prime minister...
For Canadians don't like quislings.
And it stands to reason that a man who cannot stand up for his country when it's under attack, is by any measure unfit to lead it...
Erin O tool well named not the sharpest tool in the bag. Notice the silence of the MSM matches Mr Scheer. How about we show the pics of Harper dancing with swords again and again. The libs should run a couple of ads asking what country do the cons represent, America, Saudi Arabia, what country?ReplyDelete
There’s something fishy about Scheer’s failure to support Canada against the Saudis. I used to think it was just his hatred of Justin Trudeau that was stopping him from doing the right. But now I’m wondering whether that traitor is on the take. We know he has a substantial investment portfolio, so could Saudi money be involved? Something stinks.ReplyDelete