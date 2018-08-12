Andrew Scheer And The Corruption Of The Cons

Ever since he became Con leader after a tainted leadership race, I have been warning that the creepy Andrew Scheer could corrupt this country beyond recognition.
And to a large extent he has done that, wounding our system of government with his Republican style attack ads.
Murdering decency, blowing his racist dogwhistle, and lying like a thief over and over again.
While our shabby Con media looked the other way.
But now at last that might be changing.
Now that it's becoming obvious how much the sleazy Scheer has corrupted his own party.
For in just the last few days, three of his Cons have shown that they belong in the sewer with him.
Starting with the Con senator Denise "Batty" Batters who fired off this disgusting racist tweet at Liberal MP Omar Alghabra:
And when forced to apologize.
Conservative Sen. Denise Batters apologized to Liberal MP Omar Alghabra today for her choice of words in what some interpreted as a racist tweet.
Claimed she was flattering Alghabra not insulting him.
"My intent was to suggest Mr. Alghabra's experience living in Saudi Arabia would give him unique insight about the difficult situation in which Canada and KSA find themselves," Batters wrote today in a follow-up to an earlier tweet questioning why Alghabra appeared on CBC's Power and Politics to address the diplomatic conflict with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
"I absolutely did not intend to suggest that Mr. Alghabra's birthplace or background has any impact on his ability to represent Canadians on this, or any issue. That is not what I believe, nor what I meant to convey.
As only a scummy Con coward could.
Then it was the turn of the Con MP Blaine Calkins to smear Alghabra.
One of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s backbench MPs has deleted a tweet spreading false information accusing the parliamentary secretary to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs of celebrating an “Islamic” takeover of Canadian politics.
Only to be forced to delete his foul tweet and plead ignorance.
Which had to be the dumbest thing that Con has done, since agreeing with Conrad Black that climate change wasn't a problem...
But not dumb enough for his master Scheer to condemn...
And if that wasn't bad enough, then there was the Con MP Shannon "Stubby" Stubbs smearing the highly respected lawyer John Norris.
Only to embarrass herself, for being too damn ignorant to understand the role a defence lawyer plays in our system of justice.The Prime Minister has appointed Omar Khadr's lawyer as a federal judge. This is a man who defended a confessed murderer and terrorist. This is an utter embarrassment for Canada and the Canadian judicial system. https://t.co/nBkeQ8OZdx— Shannon Stubbs (@ShannonStubbsMP) August 10, 2018
Which finally had some in the media sitting up, and noticing those bozo eruptions.
Given some of the “bozo eruptions” over Twitter over the past couple of days by Conservative MPs and senators, I have to wonder about both the mindset behind this strategy of posting, and the adult supervision that underpins it.
And pointing out that they are coming from the top.
So long as the official line from the leader is to lie over Twitter as often as he thinks he can get away with it, he’s set a low bar of an example for the rest of his caucus to follow, and it’s no surprise that we’re seeing these kinds of bozo eruptions.
From the serial liar Andrew Scheer...
And when even some in the Con media are taking aim at Scheer and his party...
You know the Cons are in trouble.
But then so are we, because that disgusting behaviour isn't dumb, it's EVIL.
And this is the bottom line:
They are racists, they are liars, they are the scum of the earth...
And when the time comes, we're going to flush them all down the toilet.
And make Canada clean again...
"Canadian Cynic" is another great blog that I follow, Simon. Not updated as often as yours, but as other posters have pointed out, sometimes blogging can get tough and wearing to keep up with. Anyway, he got banned from Twitter for calling Batters an admittedly absurd and raunchy name similar to what Samantha Bee said of Ivanka Trump. Which was an "eruption" on his part and he apologized. But AFAIK he hasn't been let back on the platform, while she's allowed to fan the flames of racism and spread fake news on social media along with the rest of the cons. Meanwhile, Marshall's troll brigade and "Ontario Proud" (which I'm not entirely convinced isn't another Marshall troll outfit) flood Twitter (and Facebook) with abhorrent garbage directed at Trudeau (and his family) and Liberal MPs and cabinet members. The troll brigade's bullying of his children in particular -- Hadrien's Halloween costume, Ella-Grace's birthday greeting (where the mouthbreathers made obscene references to FGM), the expressions of hope that Xavier would get "beat up" at school after the India visit -- is grossly unacceptable. There ought to be a law.ReplyDelete
The hypocrisy from Jack Dorsey and the like is staggering, but it seems there are times when sunshine can be the best disinfectant. Andy and his merry band of idiots tell so many lies on social media and post so much bigoted, vulgar crap that one might think "Andrew Scheer" is another sock-puppet pseudonym (or multiple personality) of "Donald Trump". Andrew John Barron, the MP for the riding of Mar-a-Lago North, Saskatchewan. Another obnoxious Internet troll from the Gamergate party who thinks he's qualified to run a country based on how many libs he can "pwn" in the comments section. They all need to go back to 4chan and STFU.
It worked for Ford, It worked for Trump, the only reason it will not work for Scheer is he has a Child Molester smile. I am not saying he is one, its just looking at mug shots I see some resemblance in his lips.ReplyDelete
I’m glad some in our useless media are finally calllng out the Cons, even if as you say they don’t know the difference between dumb and evil. But what took them so long? Scheer has been debasing himself and our country for over a year. I can’t wait until he is gone and we can return to the kind of politics we had before Harper came along.ReplyDelete