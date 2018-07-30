The Day Michelle Rempel Was Made To Look Like An Idiot. Again.

A few days ago I wrote a post accusing Michelle Rempel of whipping up hatred against asylum seekers for crass political purposes.
And of being totally out of control.
So I'm glad to see that even some of her colleagues now share that view.
Especially the hapless Con clown Erin O'Toole.
Who Rempel is now accusing of sexism.
In a rare public disagreement, a Conservative MP is publicly accusing her colleagues of sexism, saying they left her out of the loop on a key policy decision.
Michelle Rempel tweeted Friday “Guess the boys met without me?” in response to a tweet by her caucus colleague and the Conservative’s foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole.
O’Toole sent a tweet on Thursday that said the “Conservatives support” the Liberals’ decision to grant refuge to the White Helmets — a group of volunteers in Syria who help victims of attacks in the ongoing civil war.
For apparently being too moderate without her permission.
After a bizarre Twitter volley that ended with this pathetic tweet:
Which sadly for Rempel made absolutely no sense, since her party had made its position abundantly clear FOUR days before:
Her comments surprised some people, said a separate source with close ties to the Conservatives, because caucus and staff were sent an issues scan on July 23 that clearly showed the Tories supported the resettlement of humanitarian workers from Syria.
“Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives are pleased to see Canada working with our allies to provide refuge for members of the White Helmets after their rescue by the Israeli Defence Force,” read the “key messages” sent to caucus.
Which only made Rempel look like an absolute idiot. Again.
Or more looped than out of the loop.
And would normally be hilarious, except that Rempel and her bigot Cons are stirring up racists all over the country.
Like this ghastly thug.
Or this orange bully.
Who confronted that peaceful Muslim family just a few blocks down the street from where I live, and before he was arrested had me scouring the waterfront looking to teach him a lesson.
Like the one this bigot received when he turned up with some deranged anti-Muslim sign at a makeshift memorial to the victims of the Danforth shooting.
And while I can't defend that kind of behaviour, it's clear to me that the situation is spiralling out of control.
And rather than stirring up hate the Cons should be helping to cool things down by emphasizing some of the many positive refugee stories like this one.
Their failure to do so is simply unacceptable.
Attention Andrew Scheer, Michelle Rempel and all you other Con bigots. Please read this great refugee story.
And this is the bottom line:
The Cons are poisoning this country.
Andrew Scheer and his filthy racists are unfit to govern Canada.
Michelle Rempel should stop trying to be our Marine Le Pen.
And enough is enough...
