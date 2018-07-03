Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Mr Harper Goes To Washington
We still don't know much about Stephen Harper's secret visit to the White House. Or what he might have talked about with Donald Trump's senior economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
For that picture of Harper leaving the West Wing with his business partner Ray Novak, is the only evidence some kind of meeting took place, and nobody is talking.
Repeated attempts to confirm the reports of any meeting between Harper and Trump officials were met with silence until after the meeting was completed, and Harper’s team has still not responded to requests for more details about the meeting.
But at least we know that Harper and his beloved Robin Novak, are still together.
Which I personally find extremely moving.
Once Novak slept in Harper's garage, and now he's following him into the White House? Now that's a Cinderella story !!!
And as for the meeting with Kudlow, it's not hard to imagine what Harper told him...
Although I feel I must point out, that Charlie Smith of the Georgia Straight doesn't agree with me.
He believes that Harper told Kudlow to be nice to Justin Trudeau.
My guess is that Harper talked politics, not economics, with Trump's chief economic adviser. Harper likely explained to him that as long as Trump kept up his trade war with Canada, Justin Trudeau will become more popular in his home country.
Or the Cons could go down in flames.
This year, the Conservatives opened up a lead on the Liberals in the polls. That's created a very real possibility that Justin might be a one-term wonder. But the more Trump rants about Trudeau, the more likely Canadians will vote Liberal to give their collective finger to the Donald.
But although Smith is right about the polls.
The insane trade war is giving Trudeau a big Trump bump.
If Harper did tell Ludlow to tell the Donald to be nice to Justin, somebody forgot to tell the blabbering woozle Sarah Sanders...
And while Smith is also probably right about this:
Trump is likely oblivious to all of this. After all, who's going to tell a narcissistic, bullying boss that Canadians despise him so deeply that if he criticizes Canada, Trudeau immediately becomes more popular?
I think I'll stick to treason.
And like Lawrence Martin, wonder how much damage Harper's secret meeting did to the treasonous Andrew Scheer.
For he still hasn't said anything about the meeting, and one can only wonder why, and where he's hiding.
But then that's the fate of all Con Trumplings.
Scheer is a loser, Harper is the worst prime minister this country has ever known.
And will almost certainly return to well deserved obscurity along with his business partner and faithful Robin Ray Novak....
While Justin Trudeau continues on his way to another crushing majority.
It has been a horrible story of intrigue and treason.
And it may get worse before it gets better.
But I'm pretty sure that Canada will prevail.
So it will have a happy ending...
Labels: Con Trumplings, Larry Ludlow, Ray Novak, Stephen Harper, Trump Trade War
