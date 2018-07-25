Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Scotland, Canada, and the Con Trumpling Invasion
If the weather in the Scottish highlands hadn't been so perfect, I might have written something in the last three weeks. Especially since somebody once said that if you want to write an insightful piece about Canada you have to leave it.
So I thought I might try to explain how the Cons and other hate mongers had managed to corrupt this country so much, with the help of our shabby media and a small army of dirty old men.
But the weather was so balmy, the sea air was so fresh and clean, and I had such a great time sailing up and down the north east coast and meeting old friends in places like this one...
Canada and its fetid problems seemed so far away, and so easy to forget.
Until I travelled down to Edinburgh to participate in this big anti-Trump rally protesting his presence in Scotland.
A so-called Carnival of Resistance.
And while I was there I couldn't help wondering whether Canada has the will and the strength to resist the coming Trump invasion of our country.
And fight for its freedom like Scotland had to do for centuries...
For that invasion is coming...
This grotesque fake news scandal was just a taste of what is to come...
A disgusting attempt to smear a decent prime minister.
As well as a desperate attempt to destroy the #MeToo movement, and harness the misogyny of the dirty old men who infest this country, for crass political purposes.
And although those dirty old Cons ended up drowning in their own excrement, this depraved ad makes it only too clear that Andrew Scheer is trying to win the next election just like Donald Trump did.
By fanning the flames of intolerance.
Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives seem to be betting that the path back to 24 Sussex Dr. is paved with racial intolerance, xenophobia, and stoking the flames of division.
It’s barbaric cultural practices 2.0, more nuanced, but the intent is the same.
Scare, fear, hate
And what is now also too clear, is that just like Trump the creepy religious bigot Scheer is a traitor to his country and its values.
A man unfit to be the leader of a Canadian party, let alone prime minister of Canada.
And the fact that our miserable Con media has failed to condemn his disgusting racism, or call for his resignation, tells you how low they have fallen.
You know, shortly before I left Scotland I visited this small cemetery in the grounds of a ruined abbey, where dozens of young Canadian flyers are buried.
And as I stood there in the stillness of the afternoon, in that lonely place, I imagined what the young dead might say if they could speak.
And I'm pretty sure it would be something like this:
We sacrificed our lives so you could live in freedom in an independent country. So the least you can do is fight those Con bastards until they too are defeated.
For you too are in a war, and unless you destroy them, they will destroy our country and its precious values.
So while it's never easy to leave the highlands I love so much...
I return to Canada refreshed, and ready to fight the Cons harder than ever. As we all must.
We have been too soft for too long. We have let them get away with murder.
The politics of fear and division have corrupted one country after the other, but they must not be allowed to corrupt this one.
So this treasonous Trumpling and his racist Cons must and will be defeated...
