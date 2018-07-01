Sunday, July 01, 2018
What Will Stephen Harper Actually Do At The White House?
It's not hard to figure out why Stephen Harper wants to visit the White House. He's been waiting for an invitation for a very long time.
And goodness knows he needs the publicity, since no Canadian Prime Minister has been forgotten by so many, so quickly.
But since we don't know what exactly Harper is going to do in Washington, and we can't trust him as far as we can spit.
Harper's sudden return is like something out of some scary Twilight Zone episode.
For until we know what he plans to say to Trump and/or or his depraved minions, no job in Canada is safe.
So who can be surprised that the treasonous Trumpling Andrew Scheer should be rushing, or crawling, to his defence.
And claiming he sees a role for Harper.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer says he believes former prime minister Stephen Harper could be helpful as Canada navigates its tumultuous trading relationship with the U.S.
When asked about Harper's upcoming meetings in Washington D.C., Scheer said; any time high-profile Canadians are promoting free trade it's a good thing.
Who he is sure will be promoting free trade, rather than suggesting ways Trump can strike back at Canada and Justin Trudeau.
While Scheer simultaneously claims that he knew nothing, nothing I tell you.
A spokesman in Scheer's office said he wasn't aware of Harper's planned meetings before media reports confirmed the trip.
And behaves like he usually does, in the presence of his master...
And really, what more can one say? Except thank goodness one shabby Con was finally defeated, and the next one will never be prime minister.
Or we would soon find ourselves halfway to becoming an American colony.
And thank the Great Polar Bear God of the Great White North that in this troubled time this guy is our prime minister
Speaking in Leamington, Ont., this morning, Trudeau thanked residents and Canadians for always standing up for one another and for Canadian values.
"This is who we are, we're there for each other in times of difficulty, in times of opportunity. We lean on each other and we stand strong and that's what we do from coast to coast to coast," Trudeau said.
Who is trying to unite us rather than divide us, unlike the scummy Cons.
Standing up to the bully Trump, instead of surrendering to him.
And defending our precious Canadian values so we can keep working to make this country an even better place to live in...
It's looking pretty good today.
But once we defeat the Canada-hating Cons.
I'm sure it will be even better..
