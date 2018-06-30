Saturday, June 30, 2018
The Con Clown Stephen Harper and the Battle For Canada
It's the Canada day weekend, and it's going to be a hot one in more ways than.
It's going to feel like 45 degrees in the place where I live.
And July 1 is also the day when Canada fires back at the Trump regime.
The federal government has released its final retaliatory tariff list and is offering up to $2 billion in financial aid to the steel, aluminum and manufacturing industries.
In announcing which U.S. products would be slapped with either a 25 per cent or 10 per cent surtax, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland asserted that Canada "will not back down."
Not with guns but other things.
Among the items that made it on to the final list of miscellaneous American goods: specific types of yogurt, coffee, prepared meals, maple syrup, chocolate, pizza, quiche, gherkins, orange juice, soya sauce, ketchup, mayonnaise, whiskies, various household items and toiletries, sleeping bags, playing cards, ball point pens, and motorboats.
Our humble ammunition may read like a grocery list, but let there be no mistake, we are fighting for the right to call ourselves a country.
I believe most decent Canadians understand that.
Even if Stephen Harper doesn't...
Who apparently doesn't even understand that Canada can only have one prime minister at a time.
It’s clear that Stephen Harper has been waiting for his moment. Immediately after losing the 2015 election, he virtually disappeared from the public eye, showing up only in random spots, like a former crime boss on witness protection.
But, two-and-a-half years later, with the surge of right-wing populism internationally, Harper must be feeling that times are moving in his direction again.
Having become an official member of the Donald’s fan club, along with Vladimir Putin and other great democrats, is it any surprise that Harper should be heading to Washington next week to meet with White House officials, without even bothering to tell the Canadian government or the Canadian embassy of his plans?
And would rather blame Justin Trudeau than Donald Trump, like the other Con Trumplings who infest this country, and their treasonous leader Andrew Scheer.
Back in Canada, the Conservatives are trying to pin the blame for this unfortunate state of affairs on the Trudeau government’s handling of the trade file. The Tories have vacillated between accusing the Liberals of not being amenable enough and not being tough enough.
And are always suggesting that that we roll over and play dead.
Last fall, former prime minister Stephen Harper accused the Liberals of “napping on NAFTA” by not being more open to U.S. demands.
And it speaks to the state of our shabby Con media that none of the panelists on this CBC show yesterday thought that Stephen Harper was doing anything wrong by blindsiding the Canadian government.
On the contrary, they practically fell over themselves praising him.
Can you believe that? How low can the CBC and those Con stooges go?
You know, in a few days time I'll be at this old battlefield in the Scottish highlands, not far from my family home.
Laying some flowers down at the mass grave of my ancestors who were mown down by the English in 1745, at this bloody place called Culloden.
But who although they were defeated, did by their sacrifice help make Scotland a real country.
Let's hope Canadians can do the same, unite behind our leader Justin Trudeau.
A real Canadian leader...
And show the beast Trump that no matter how much pain he might inflict upon us, we will NEVER surrender.
Down with the dirty Trump, down with our Con Trumplings.
Long live Canada!!!
Have a great long weekend everybody...
