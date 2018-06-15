Friday, June 15, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Trinity Western Decision
If Andrew Scheer had a fantasy university it would almost certainly be a nightmare version of Trinity Western University.
For it has a so-called covenant that blatantly discriminates against LGBT students.
And he is a religious fanatic and ghastly homophobe who chooses to treat gay Canadians as if they didn't exist.
As did his Great Fallen Leader Stephen Harper who used to recruit many of his parliamentary interns from that hideous university.
As he worked to stealthily turn Canada into a quasi theocracy.
But as we all know Justin Trudeau put an end to that, and today the Supreme Court gave Trinity Western a well deserved judicial spanking.
A B.C. Christian university has lost its legal battle over accreditation for a planned new law school, with a Supreme Court of Canada ruling today saying it's "proportionate and reasonable" to limit religious rights in order to ensure open access for LGBT students.
In a pair of 7-2 rulings, the majority of justices found the law societies of British Columbia and Ontario have the power to refuse accreditation based on Trinity Western University's so-called community covenant.
And all I can say is hallelujah, it's about time.
For those religious bigots can scream that their rights are being violated as they always do...
But as Michael Coren points out, they're not exactly model Christians.
The legal issues aside, there is reason to question the allegedly religious underpinning of all this. Jesus never actually speaks of homosexuality, which was certainly well known and often discussed in 1st century Palestine. He is revolutionary in his concept of acceptance and love, and when he is presented with sexual “sin” – the story of the woman caught in adultery – his disdain is for the accusing hypocrites rather than the object of their anger.
The reality is that those people who wanted to qualify as lawyers at TWU will find alternative arrangements and that there will still be lawyers who oppose LGBTQ equality. But a reminder has been sent that harmful discrimination is unacceptable, even if tenuously framed in theological language. And that’s rather godly.
And I'm just glad that we have a Supreme Court that stands up for our precious Canadian values, and has once again made clear that human rights trump religious rights every day of the year.
And since the two judges who dissented from today's ruling were the last two justices appointed by Stephen Harper, there is another lesson for all of us.
Don't ever let a religious fanatic like Andrew Scheer become Prime Minister, and in a position to appoint Supreme Court judges.
For he will appoint one bigot after the other.
And we will end up in a country we don't recognize.
And in a hell of our own making...
