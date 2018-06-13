How We Can Fight Back Against Trump's Tariff War

In one of my last posts I ran this photoshop creation I made, to represent what many millions of Canadians would probably love to see happen to Donald Trump.
Especially after the deranged bully threatened to escalate his insane trade war on Canada and Canadians.
Escalating his attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump is now pledging to punish “the people of Canada” economically because of the post-G7 news conference in which Trudeau criticized Trump’s tariffs.
And it seems that the Montreal Gazette's Terry Mosher had the same idea.
Sadly however the cowardly Trump is not likely to go anywhere near a boxing ring.
And certainly not after reading this story.
But that doesn't mean that we can't help our government fight back, by boycotting Trump's companies and Trump products sold in Canada.
Or by staying home this summer.
Our federal government is doing its part to tell the White House that its tariffs are unacceptable by applying tariffs on American goods like orange juice, mattresses, and bourbon. But only ordinary Canadians can apply some pain to the tourism industry.
Go east. Go west. Go north. Enjoy yourself. Just don’t go south. Empty hotel rooms and campsites send a message.
That won't be too hard for me for obvious reasons...
The U.S. has changed a lot since my father used to drive us all the way from Montreal to Maine for a summer holiday, and I looked forward to it all year.
But as this map shows we do have more clout than many people imagine...
So we should use it to defend ourselves, and hopefully persuade many who live in those states to throw out the Republicans in the mid term elections.
I hope we can do that without poisoning our relationship with the American people, most of whom are not to blame for the actions of their grotesque would be dictator.
As this story about two towns on the border between Quebec and Vermont that I know well clearly illustrates.
But as I wrote on Twitter last night at least there is this.
I made this crude graphic about two days after Trump was elected President to cheer up my American cousins in Maine. But now I can share it with my Canadian cousins because now the monster threatens us all. #Cdnpoli #NeverTrump pic.twitter.com/pTflBbE61s— Simon (@montrealsimon) June 13, 2018
Now that the monster threatens us all, we can fight him together.
Until the day he is defeated.
And the whole world is a better place...
