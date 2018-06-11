Monday, June 11, 2018
The Shaming of the Monstrous Con Trumpling Andrew Scheer
Ever since Andrew Scheer became Con leader he has been attacking Justin Trudeau like some kind of zombie from Hell, or Trump's America.
Day in day out with the support of the country's shabby Con media he has tried to debase him or portray him as a failure.
Or worse, tried to make Canadians believe that they should be ashamed of him.
For who can forget this ghastly campaign aimed at Justin and his family?
But what a difference a summit makes.
For despite Scheer's attempts to undermine him by cheerleading for Donald Trump...
Like only a scummy Con traitor could.
Thanks to Trump's bullying behaviour, Trudeau is now an even brighter star on the world stage.
President Trump has helped bring together the most bitter of Canadian enemies, as he lashed out at Trudeau following the Group of Seven meeting in Quebec, and even the country’s most staunch conservatives have publicly backed up their Liberal prime minister for taking a tough tone in the U.S.-Canada trade conflict.
“I think sometimes, you know, you have to tell the schoolyard bully that they can’t have your lunch money. And I think that’s what the prime minister did today,” said Jaime Watt, a Toronto-based conservative political strategist. “I think most Canadians would say that they were proud of their prime minister.”
And I suspect more popular than ever in Canada.
Canadians have had enough.
It takes a lot to rile people in this decidedly courteous nation. But after President Trump’s parting shots against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the day he left the Group of 7 summit meeting in Quebec, the country reacted with uncharacteristic outrage and defiance at a best friend’s nastiness.
With even Cons like Rob Ford rising to his defence.
And members of the Con media like John Ivison realizing that something strange and wonderful is happening.
All of which must have had Andrew Scheer and his ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall caught between a rock and a hard place.
And finally shamed Scheer into surrendering, sort of...
For if Scheer thinks that half hearted tweet, that doesn't even include a statement supporting our government, will excuse his treasonous behaviour, he has another thought coming.
For we will remind him of the way he betrayed his country all the way to the next election.
As for Justin Trudeau, he'll no doubt have his hands full dealing with the orange bully.
But dealing with rude American presidents is a family tradition...
And as I've said before, he is his father's son.
He has most of this country, and most of the world on his side. Including the president of the European Council.
And should the cowardly Trump ever challenge him to a one on one.
I'm sure Justin would be only too happy to oblige...
The cowardly man child Trump can threaten us all he wants.
But we are Canadians, we are not scared.
And we will NEVER surrender...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment