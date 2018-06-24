Sunday, June 24, 2018
Justin and Pierre: Like Father Like Son
It's a striking scene, Justin Trudeau celebrating Quebec's Fête nationale in his Montreal riding, being confronted by an angry protester.
And forced to defend his right to call the province his home.
“You came to speak English to us?” the man asked in French. “Isn’t your party next week?” The man then suggested Trudeau had come to “bother us at home,” to which Trudeau replied, “I am home.”
“There’s no place for intolerance here,” Trudeau said to the man, who was quickly pulled away by the prime minister’s security team.
Just like his father had to do fifty years ago.
When other angry, but more violent nationalist protesters tried to drive Pierre Trudeau from his seat at the then called St. Jean Baptiste Day parade, by pelting him with rocks and bottles.
But he would not be moved.
As you can see, if you wish, in this archival footage from Radio Canada which was broadcasting the parade live...
And when I look at that footage, and I look at this picture again...
I am struck by three things:
One, some things never change. There are always people in this country, and all over the world, who like to tell others they don't belong.
And the problem is getting worse not better.
Two, in the violent times we live in why was that angry bigot allowed to get so close to the Prime Minister?
Especially at a time when Andrew Scheer has been bad mouthing Trudeau all over Quebec, accusing him of not being hard enough on asylum seekers...
While playing footsie with the kind of right-wing nationalists who hate Justin Trudeau for promoting tolerance...
And three, and on a happier note.
Like father like son...
So very different, but when it comes to dealing with bigotry.
So much the same.
Happy, happy everyone.
Joyeuse Fête nationale...
