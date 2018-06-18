Monday, June 18, 2018
Should Justin Trudeau Call An Early Election?
As you probably know Donald Trump's decision to declare war on Canada has sent Justin Trudeau's popularity skyrocketing.
According to the latest poll his approval rating hasn't been as high since he won the 2015 election.
But since the tariffs we have imposed on the United States don't come into effect until July the first, things could get ugly fast.
There is no telling what an enraged Trump might do, or what additional punishment the diseased would be dictator might inflict on Canada.
And since the Con media and some of the surrender monkeys in the business community are already calling for Trudeau to cut a deal at any cost, no matter how humiliating.
As Susan Delacourt writes, now might be the time for Trudeau to call an early election.
Instead of adjourning Parliament for the summer in the next couple of weeks, Trudeau could dissolve it completely, heading to Rideau Hall and telling the Governor-General that he needs an entirely new mandate to deal with this crisis in Canada-U.S. relations.
There was no such thing as a Trump presidency when Canadians last went to the polls in 2015 — Trudeau could argue that it’s time we elected a government specifically to deal with the clear and present danger that the American president is posing to to the Canadian economy.
And while I would wait until the end of the summer to give whatever Trump is planning to do to us time to take shape, and outrage even more Canadians, I think it's an excellent idea for two main reasons.
One, it would show Trump that this country is united, and cannot be easily divided.
And two, it would almost certainly deep six the treasonous Trumpling Andrew Scheer...
Who as Martin Patriquin is the latest to point out, played into Trump's hands in a most shameful manner.
When Trump went ahead with tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, Scheer saw it less as an affront to the country than a chance to attack his opponent. “Justin Trudeau promised workers in Quebec, Ontario, and Saskatchewan that he had resolved this issue,” Scheer wrote. “It is clear that the Prime Minister failed.”
For no good or decent reason.
Perhaps Scheer was miffed at the near-unanimous acknowledgement amongst Conservatives that Trudeau was doing his level best to manage Trump’s Gong Show whims. Maybe his inner knee-jerk partisan got the better of him and his advisors.
Regardless of the reason, Scheer’s digression has weakened Canada’s hand. Intentionally or not, it telegraphed Trump’s later “weak and dishonest” comments and created a crack in the united front necessary when dealing with the Trump administration.
And since Scheer cannot be trusted not to do that again, the best way to sideline him is to send him down the memory hole...
For you can be sure if he loses the next election he'll be gone quicker than you can say Maxime Bernier.
When we are under attack as we are now, it's time to put country before party, treat the Trumplings like traitors.
And make sure we have a real leader who will not sell us out...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
I wish we could have an early election in the U.S., but our system is deliberately different from Commonwealth countries for obvious historical reasons. That being said, I almost wish you guys didn't have to have an election until Trump dies or is thrown out of office, because I don't trust the increasingly desperate backstabbers not to pull their usual dirty tricks.ReplyDelete
Not to mention, after the Trump redux in Ontario, whatever right-wing rumblings are still going on in Alberta, and Merkel in trouble in Germany thanks to the Nazis by any other name AfD (and our own troublemakers, namely Bannon and the U.S. ambassador to Germany) amping up the all-too-familiar propaganda about immigration, the fickle nature of voters and their all-too-human susceptibility to base-level bullshit worries me.
Can't the queen make him a prince or something? The pope canonize him and condemn the traitors to their special place in hell? The U.N. release the refugee children from the Walmart Gitmo prisons, and fill them with the Republicon fascists instead?
I'll cross my fingers and hope for the best if Trudeau does call an early election, but Andrew Scheer is no Joe Clark and Trump is obviously no Jimmy Carter (and not even Ronald Reagan) -- and I don't want Canada to see a Grand Old Party like it's 1979... 😳
Calling a snap election could work for JT, as it did twice for Chretien. JT's still well short of his best-before date, and while he's run up significant broken promises on electoral reform and pipelines, the Cons won't be able to capitalize on them. As for the NDP, they look dead in the water. I'm not a Lib, but if I were JT, I'd go for it.ReplyDelete
I think Trudeau definitely should call an early election. Canada is facing the worst crisis since the Second World War and the government must let Trump know that Canadians have given it a mandate to deal with his threats. Thanks to the traitor/idiot Scheer, Trump now thinks that he can divide and conquer. To allow that delusion to continue can only make Trump think he can get away with murder.ReplyDelete