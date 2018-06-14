Thursday, June 14, 2018
Why Is Andrew Scheer Trying to Kill Plans to Legalize Marijuana?
If everything had gone according to plan, marijuana would have been legalized in this country on July 1, Canada's birthday.
But now it looks as if we will have to wait until at least Labour Day.
There is a slim but very real chance that it could take years before it is legalized.
And Justin Trudeau knows who is to blame.
The treasonous Andrew Scheer and his ghastly Con senators.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Opposition Conservatives of playing games in the Senate with the Liberal government’s cannabis legalization framework.
“It’s been months that Andrew Scheer, the Conservative leader, has been telling his Senate caucus — the senators that he still controls — to play games, to slow this down, to interfere with the will of the House, with the commitment made by a duly elected government in an election campaign, and it’s time he stops using his senators this way.”
And don't believe that miserable Trumpling when he says it's not his fault.
“If the prime minister is upset about the pace of legislation, he needs to talk to his own House leadership team and his Senate leadership team. The Liberals control the pace of legislation in both Houses.”
When he not only acts like a Trumpling he thinks like one too...
And his Cons have been voting as a bloc to delay the bill for two main reasons.
One, so they can legalize marijuana closer to the election, and hope that any start up problems will damage Trudeau and the Liberals.
Or two, if the bill is not passed before the election campaign begins, and Scheer wins the next election, he can kill it once and for all.
For Scheer doesn't care how many more mostly young Canadians he sends to jail.
And to make matters even worse, as Andrew Potter points out, the big danger is that once the window for legalization closes it may not reopen for many many years.
For any major change in the criminal law to happen, public opinion, political will, stakeholder interests and the courts all need to be aligned. And as the case of marijuana legislation shows, we can go decades between favourable conditions.
Justin Trudeau is our best chance of ending this reefer madness.
Since he became Prime Minister in part by pledging to legalize and regulate marijuana, Justin Trudeau has been accused of political opportunism and of pandering to his hipster fan base. This is nonsense. What his government is on the verge of accomplishing is something that has been on the table, in one form or another, for almost half a century. If the current bill doesn’t pass, it could be decades before we get another shot at it.
Most young people in this country aren't prepared to wait months let alone decades, for weed to be legalized.
They as well as many older Canadians want to smoke a joint without being made to feel like criminals.
Especially since they know that binge drinking is a far bigger problem.
So as the Toronto Star editorial board says, those sodden Senators should pass the bill without delay.
The senators have already delayed passage of Bill C-45 for too long. They debated and amended the proposed legislation for almost seven months before sending it back to the government for approval last week.
Senators have already had plenty of input into this legislation, passed by an elected Commons. Any further delay runs counter to the spirit of sober second thought and serves only to thwart the will of the people and the democratic process.
It's time for this reefer madness to end once and for all...
And if the creepy religious fanatic and treasonous Trumpling Andrew Scheer still wants to jail Canadians for crass political purposes.
Then he is the one who should end up behind bars.
For making a mockery out of democracy.
And trying to kill this sacred flower...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Justin Trudeau, marijuana legalization, Reefer Madness, The Great War on Marijuana
Well, that escalated quickly. So much for "uniting behind the prime minister"! None other than the KKKeebler elf himself, Jefferson Beauregard Secessions the Turd, has Canada and Trudeau in the crosshairs over magic trees and maple munchies. The David Duke of Hazard County has got his hands full right now putting migrant kids in Walmart concentration camps and breaking their families apart, but he hasn't forgotten about the War of Northern Progression happening above the border. To paraphrase one of his likely heroes, the racist 'Bama guvna George Wallace, criminalization now, criminalization tomorrah, criminalization forevah!ReplyDelete
So once again Scheer puts his own backwards partisan interests, his personal hatred of Trudeau, and his evident intent to align with the agenda of the illegitimate U.S. régime ahead of what's best for his country. I'm tired of this real-life Internet troll LARPing as a legitimate political candidate and acting out his nihilistic habits of being a thorn in Trudeau's side, a pebble in Canadians' moccasins and a roadblock to everything good and decent that a civilized 21st-century country seeks to be.
Why doesn't he just pack up and move to some red-state Yankee (or... "Rebel"!) backwater instead of trying to export the worst of Amerika's control-freak tendencies back home? If anyone is a backstabber with a special place in hell, it's Andrew fuddle-duddlin' Scheer!