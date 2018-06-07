Thursday, June 07, 2018
Justin Trudeau and the Shameful Surrender of Andrew Scheer
It's been a few days since Donald Trump declared economic war on Canada, and imposed punishing tariffs on our steel and aluminum exports.
And for most of that time Andrew Scheer has shocked many Canadians by appearing to cheerlead against his own country.
Claiming that Justin Trudeau hadn't done enough to stop Trump from declaring war, so it was all his fault, and he had failed. Again.
Which by undermining Canada's negotiating position, at a time when so many jobs are at stake, and the deranged Trump is on a rampage, must surely be considered either criminal idiocy or treason.
But so loud was the angry reaction of Canadians, and so great was the way they rallied behind Trudeau to let Trump know we won't be bullied.
The decision by US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum has caught public attention in Canada in a way that few trade issues ever have – and Canadians are mad.
Reaction to the counter-measures announced by the Canadian government has garnered a lot of support across the country. 41% strongly support the steps taken by the Prime Minister and another 30% support those actions. Only 19% are opposed.
That Scheer has been forced to surrender.
Forced to stop spewing out his grotesque propaganda, but as only the failing Scheer could, is still trying to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
By claiming he had always strongly supported the government, and accusing Trudeau of dragging his heels and being too soft on the Americans
By not imposing sanctions immediately.
Leaving it to Trudeau and Christia Freeland to explain to the hapless Scheer that Canada is trying to coordinate a tariff attack with the European Union.
The Canadian government is waiting to impose retaliatory tariffs after Washington announced stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum exports because, in part, it wanted to co-ordinate its response with the European Union, the foreign affairs minister said Wednesday evening.
While also giving Trump time to back down before he arrives at the G-7 summit in Charlevoix...
A place that thanks to our government's firm response he would clearly like to avoid.
President Trump is planning to fly to Canada on Friday. He is not exactly happy about it.
The president has vented privately about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as their trade tensions have spilled into public view. He has mused about finding new ways to punish the United States’ northern neighbor in recent days, frustrated with the country’s retaliatory trade moves.
And is already so riled up at us, that he has even compared the situation to the War of 1812.
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a testy phone call on May 25 over new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration targeting steel and aluminum imports coming from Canada, including one moment during the conversation in which Trump made an erroneous historical reference, sources familiar with the discussion told CNN.
According to the sources, Trudeau pressed Trump on how he could justify the tariffs as a "national security" issue. In response, Trump quipped to Trudeau, "Didn't you guys burn down the White House?" referring to the War of 1812.
Which had me musing on Twitter, if the Canadians rather than the British had burned down the White House. And if the war was now.
You can imagine who would be defending us, and whose side Andrew Scheer would be on...
And we will remember that.
Remember that at a time of great danger one leader acted like a patriot, while the other one acted like a traitor.
It will be THE issue of the next election.
The one that exposed Scheer and his campaign manager, the ex Rebel Hamish Marshall, as the Trumplings in our midst.
The issue they will not escape.
And the one that will destroy them....
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con traitors, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, The Death of Con Canada, Trump Trade War
