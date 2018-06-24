The Pride Parade and the Homophobic Cons

It's the day of the Pride Parade in Toronto, and in just about an hour or so, thousands of members of the rainbow army, and their straight allies, will march down Yonge Street, while about a million people cheer them on.
And it will be what it has always been, a community's celebration of survival in a world full of bigots.
And a chance to send out a message of solidarity to the LGBT people all over that world who are still suffering and dying from the hate that kills.
But this year Pride Month in Canada has also made it only too clear which parties support the human rights of gay Canadians, and which one doesn't.
For while Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Jagmeet Singh's NDP have made it clear where they stand.
From Andrew Scheer's Cons there has been nothing but silence. Not even the slightest mention of Pride Month, not even one miserable tweet.
Even though there are at least a million LGBT Canadians, he would pretend they don't even exist.
But then who can be surprised? When not only is Scheer a creepy religious fanatic, and a miserable misogynist, he's also a virulent closeted homophobe.
A ghastly bigot who I strongly suspect, hates Trudeau with such a murderous passion mostly because of his strong support for gay rights.
But still had the nerve to put out this grotesque tweet the other day.
Suggesting that him and his grubby Cons are not only the Defenders of the Faith, but also human rights champions.
Which got me so angry, I made a mistake on Twitter and had to correct it right away.
It seems that I retweeted something that came from a parody account, so I'll get a chance to improve it: "So says the creepy religious fanatic and bigot Andrew Scheer whose party promotes hatred, division and fear on a daily basis." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pGSvoKUFpD— Simon (@montrealsimon) June 23, 2018
And let's leave it at that for now, for time is marching on, and the parade will soon be starting.
But not before reminding everyone, that Scheer and his homophobes are one of the reasons we march, along with so many others.
The fight for recognition, the fight for equality, the fight to move from tolerance to acceptance to embrace — it is a fight that will never sleep.
For the bullied children in our schools, who are still under attack.
For all those who have been thrown into the streets by their families, and are now homeless...
For those all over the world who are still being attacked and murdered with impunity.
That fight will never sleep until the day we are all safe. Including those who live in Canada.
And people like Scheer and his bigot Cons are finally defeated and tossed into the garbage can of history.
Thank you to all our straight friends and allies who are marching with us down that rainbow road to equality.
Happy Pride everybody !!!
Last time I checked this was Canada and everyone has the right to express an opinion or hold a view (short of libel/slander, hate speech or threats of course.ReplyDelete
Do I necessarily agree with Scheer et al not marching in this pride parade or others? No, but as a Canadian I respect that.
Happy Pride Day to you and all.
Hi anon@12:56 PM...nobody is suggesting that Scheer should march in the Pride Parade. What I find disgusting is that he should pretend that more than a million LGBT Canadians don't exist. And what I am saying that his rancid homophobia has no place in Canada and 2018. Stephen Harper deprived LGBT groups of any funding for almost ten years, and it's clear that Scheer is going down the same road.ReplyDelete