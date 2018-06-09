Doug Ford and the Religious Fanatics

He came bounding into his first news conference as Premier-elect, looking as if he couldn't believe it himself.
He spent the next half hour waffling about some of the many wild promises he made during the campaign, claiming he needed to "look at the books" before he could say how he planned to pay for them.
And we all know what that means.
He's already looking for excuses to break them.
The day after winning a sizeable majority in the Ontario election, Premier-designate Doug Ford began to lay the groundwork for that time-honoured tactic deployed by all new governments: blame the old bunch for why you can’t live up to your election promises.
But there's one promise Doug Ford said he was ready to keep immediately: Going after bullied gay kids in our schools.
By scrapping Ontario's updated sex education curriculum.
Premier-designate Doug Ford is running into fresh flak for his plan to scrap Ontario’s updated sex education curriculum, a key election promise to appease the social conservative wing of his PC party.
“We’re repealing it,” he said Friday when asked if the new lessons, implemented three years ago in the first modernization since 1998, would be axed in time for the start of school in September.
Even though scrapping it would leave all children more vulnerable...
Outgoing Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Public School Boards Association warned the move will leave children more vulnerable in the internet and social media era, because they won’t learn about consent, sexting or online dangers like cyberbullying.
“It is 2018, it is not 1965,” Wynne told reporters at Queen’s Park.
“It is very, very important that children have information that keeps them safe, that allows them to sort out all of the wickedly variable information they get, some of it good, some of it just horrible. All that needs to stay.”
And removing all references to LGBT children, as if they didn't even exist, would only make their lives more dangerous
So why would Ford do such a cowardly thing?
Answer: because he's in hock to the ghastly religious fanatics who made him Con leader.
Ontario’s religious right is “jubilant” about their new ally in the Premier’s Office – and now they’re counting on Doug Ford to deliver on his promises and execute their radical social conservative agenda.
And their leader, the vile anti-gay bigot Charles McVety, is hungry for his pound of flesh...
Charles McVety, an anti-gay preacher who runs an organization that promotes homophobic conspiracy theories, told his Facebook followers that the election results show God “heard our prayers and delivered victory for the sake of our children.”
And when these bloodthirsty fanatics are finished with gay children, they want their Bubba Jesus to go after the women, and those who defend their rights.
Ford has stated he supports giving doctors the right to refuse to refer women for abortions, defunding universities that don’t give a platform to controversial groups and giving parents the power to block their daughter’s abortion.
Which makes it only too clear where Ford would take Ontario...
And also makes clear how badly our grubby Con media have failed the people of that province.
By being too slow to recognize the danger posed by grotesque anti-gay bigots like Tanya Granic Allen...
And too quick to claim that Ford had fixed his SoCon problem when he was finally forced to drop her.
When in fact bigots like McVety are even worse than she is.
And she didn't go anywhere.
Jubilant crowd here at the PC victory party. Doug Ford commits to working for the future of our children #onpoli pic.twitter.com/J1wfDRNeUd— Tanya Granic Allen (@TGranicAllen) June 8, 2018
And all I can say is that if Ford and his religious fanatics think they can get away with this assault on women and helpless children he is sadly mistaken.
For we shall use that monstrous evil to hammer his government again and again.
Until he ends up in a hell of his own making...
