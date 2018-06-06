Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Doug Ford and the Good Mr Bumble
He stands accused of withholding money from his brother's widow and children.
And of running the family business into the ground.
The same label factory he claims has given him the experience to run Canada's biggest economy.
And what Doug Ford had to say about that yesterday could only have satisfied the dumbest members of his so called Ford Nation.
For it sounded so hollow and so phony, it was like Oliver Twist's miserable Mr Bumble had suddenly turned into a nice guy.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is calling the lawsuit filed by his late brother Rob's widow "heartbreaking," and says claims he and his brother Randy have mismanaged finances at the Ford family companies are "false and without merit."
And Ford's claim that he is "heartbroken" is enough to make most decent people vomit.
Especially since the numbers don't seem to back up his story.
The late mayor Rob Ford’s estate is valued at $1.1 million, according to documents filed in Toronto estates court in the last few months.
And, shedding further light on a claim by Ford’s widow, Renata, in an explosive lawsuit, her late husband’s estate documents show no indication there has been a detailed accounting of the late mayor’s financial affairs, or any payout to his beneficiaries, two years after his death.
But do seem to suggest that Dougie's claims that he is a Great Economist Leader are somewhat dodgy.
Suddenly, the fact Doug hasn’t provided a detailed economic platform, only vague numbers, suggests not that he won’t, but he can’t. He doesn’t know how. His constant marketing about small business, lower taxes and finding $6 billion in provincial wastage all look dodgy in that light.
Or at the very least extremely hypocritical.
People are fed up with politicians and their promises, Ford told Citytv in a disastrous 2016 interview about “blowing smoke where the sun don’t shine.” After they get into power, “You know what it’s all about? Filling their buddies’ pockets full of money, sole-sourced deals, giving contracts. It’s all about the money.”
And the lawsuit is as Chris Selley writes, a harbinger of chaos.
As someone who lived through the Ford mess in Toronto, both as a journalist and a citizen, it’s not the specific allegations that concern me most. It’s knowing that our premier-in-waiting couldn’t even make it to election day without a mad personal sideshow setting up shop next to him, shooting up fireworks and blasting circus marches.
I envision a permanent protest camp on the lawn, endless drumming, people storming committee meetings, shirtless men hounding Ford in the streets, an annual rending of garments over the premier’s attendance or non-attendance at Pride, a constant war with the media — absolutely no end of distractions from the work of government.
At the best of times, Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives are a machine that produces chaos. With a Ford at the helm, in government, the sky’s the limit.
And that's where we stand with just one day to go before the people of Ontario go to the polls.
If you live in that province speak to your neighbours, friends, and fellow workers and convince them to vote.
Warn them as I have to beware of Doug.
Ask them to put their province before their party to make sure every vote counts.
And if you live in the rest of Canada, pray we succeed.
For if Ford is elected, and the good Mr Bumble turns into Mr Hyde, first he will destroy Ontario.
And then along with other Cons, he will help destroy Canada...
