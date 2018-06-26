Like many Canadians I have long wondered why Andrew Scheer hates Justin Trudeau so much.
For hate him he does, with a passion that far exceeds what we might expect from an opposition leader in Canada, and borders on the maniacal.
I have tried to find out whether there is anything in Scheer's past that could help explain his disturbing behaviour. But that wasn't easy, because no politician has tried to bury the past as much as he has.
But now at last I think I have found it.
A speech on same-sex marriage delivered thirteen years ago, that in my mind at least, explains everything.
For while much of it is the kind of hateful nonsense that we might expect from a religious fanatic.
His foamy contempt for LGBT Canadians cannot be concealed. You can feel the hate oozing out of every sweaty orifice.
And his refusal to accept that marriage is a measure of equality, a human right, and a Charter issue, make him unfit to be the leader of any Canadian party let alone Prime Minister.
But it does explain why every time Justin Trudeau tweets his support for gay rights...
On the Hill this afternoon, standing together against discrimination - and standing together in celebration of #PrideMonth. pic.twitter.com/jjnevz30Pv— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 21, 2018
Scheer, who couldn't bring himself to even acknowledge Pride Month, feels driven to fire off tweets like this one:
For even though it's just another big lie, just another smear. And his claim that the Cons always defend human rights couldn't be more farcical.
He hates Trudeau so much he just can't help himself. Or control himself...
And yes, as I said, we need a leader like that one like we need a hole in the head.
Andrew Scheer is a creepy religious fanatic, a miserable misogynist, a vicious homophobe, a racist, and an alt-right sympathizer.
He's a man who would take us to a very dark place...
And in the name of human decency.
He can't be defeated soon enough....
