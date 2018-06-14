Thursday, June 14, 2018
What Is The Real Reason Donald Trump Went After Justin Trudeau?
It made no sense at the time, and it still doesn't. Why did Trump suddenly turn Justin Trudeau into a mortal enemy?
Why of all countries would he bash his G7 allies, and declare war on Canada?
Is he jealous of Justin? Is Putin demanding more for his dirty pictures of Trump?
Or is Trump hiding something?
Something really scary.
In recent conversations here, European officials cast a more sinister light on what they think Trump has in mind in picking very public fights with America’s closest allies and the institutions they and the United States have created to instill some order and fairness in the international system.
These officials fear that Trump is laying the groundwork for a U.S. decision to withdraw from the World Trade Organization, the 164-nation body that adopts and enforces global rules of trade and provides dispute settlement mechanisms when conflicts between nations arise.
And while it's hard to know whether even Trump knows what's he's doing, or whether he's just being driven by the screaming voices in his head.
He is playing Putin's game...
He would turn the world into a jungle.
Justin Trudeau might not be his real target, but fate has chosen him to be a leader in the fight against Trump.
And we must all do what we can to help our American neighbours restrain that bully beast by whatever means necessary...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment