Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump, and the Treason of Andrew Scheer

Nobody can deny that Justin Trudeau worked really hard to try to get Donald Trump to agree to a joint statement at the G7 Summit.
No Prime Minister has ever worked harder to try to convince a madman to see reason.
And for a while he thought he had succeeded.
And that the summit that so many Canadians worked so hard to organize was a success.
But it was clear that Trump was determined to act like a spoiled baby.
He had showed his contempt for women by turning up late to a meeting on gender equality.
He held a bizarre newser where among other things he compared his country to a piggy bank, before leaving early to avoid a meeting on the environment.
And when, from the heights of Air Force One, he heard Trudeau say this:
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will with "absolute certainty" impose retaliatory measures on July 1 to answer US President Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum: "We will not be pushed around" https://t.co/p42wWP6KlK pic.twitter.com/7NGS4xkqzL— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 9, 2018
Even though our Prime Minister was only repeating what he had said long before the summit started, Trump went ballistic.
President Trump upended two days of global economic diplomacy late Saturday, refusing to sign a joint statement with America’s allies, threatening to escalate his trade war on the country’s neighbors and deriding Canada’s prime minister as “very dishonest and weak.”
Threatened our country again, and insulted Trudeau for no good reason.
And to make matters worse, was once again aided and abetted by the sleazy Trumpling Andrew Scheer, who has been travelling around Quebec suggesting that Trudeau is soft on supply marketing.
Which at a time when the G7 summit was in progress amounted to nothing less than this...
A treasonous act of betrayal that could cause millions of Canadian working families untold suffering.
Which had even some crusty Cons like Charles Adler letting Scheer know what he thought of him:
While millions of other Canadians, and many many Americans, expressed their support for Justin Trudeau.
And had me wondering why such a toxic Trudeau hater, who spews bile in every direction day after day after day, dare call his message a "positive" one...
When it so clearly isn't...
It's the negative message of of an alt-right sympathizer who would divide so he might conquer.
Which had me predicting once again that THE issue in the next election, will be the choice between a real Canadian Prime Minister, and a TRAITOR.
Andrew Scheer has lost what little credibility he had left.
Him and Trump have come to resemble each other...
And in the name of human decency, Scheer should resign immediately.
Before him and his master both end up in the place where they truly belong...
No comments:
Post a Comment