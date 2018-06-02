Saturday, June 02, 2018
Doug Ford and the Hash Bomb
Well I see Kathleen Wynne has bowed to the inevitable and conceded.
But not before dropping the H-bomb or Hash bomb on Doug Ford.
Trailing in the polls with less than a week until the June 7 election, the Liberals have dropped the H-bomb — as in hash — on Doug Ford.
Using digital media ads in Punjabi, Chinese and Urdu, Kathleen Wynne’s party is drawing attention to a 2013 Globe and Mail story in which 10 anonymous sources alleged the Progressive Conservative leader was a hashish dealer in Etobicoke in the 1980s.
But since it's only five days before the election, and since Ford is still refusing to explain how he would pay for the $20 billion hole in his platform.
I wouldn't be surprised if he tries to use the Hash Bomb to his advantage.
But I wouldn't if I were him.
For a story like this one is too big to do anything but try to ignore.
And the more he tries to deny the allegations, the more people will wonder why he never sued.
And whether he might act the same way if he became Premier, as he did when he was a city councillor.
As a councillor, Doug Ford improperly used his influence at city hall to benefit clients of his family business, a city watchdog has concluded.
Two and a half years after an investigation was first launched into the former Etobicoke North councillor and his brother Rob — the late ex-mayor — integrity commissioner Valerie Jepson found the surviving Ford broke council’s code of conduct.
When him and his late brother Robbie thought they could do anything they wanted...
And judging from all his campaign scandals, nothing has really changed.
Whatever experience he might have had, legal or illegal, Dougie still doesn't know what he is doing.
Doug Ford still hasn’t explained how he’d pay for his long list of promises to Ontario voters, but an economist who crunched the numbers says the Progressive Conservative plan would eventually run larger deficits than both the NDP and Liberals.
He won't tell us how many teachers and nurses he is going to fire. Or how many hospitals he is going to privatize or close.
Or how many seniors are going to die in the corridors of welfare hospitals, because they don't have enough money to pay for a room...
He won't tell us what he is hiding.
And he cannot be trusted.
So he is too risky to vote for.
And he was, is, and always will be, unfit to be Premier...
