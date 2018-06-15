Friday, June 15, 2018
Justin Trudeau, Michael Harris, and the Trump Bump
For months Michael Harris has been looking for any excuse to attack Justin Trudeau, blaming him for just about everything.
From his failure to disarm Saudi Arabia to the state of the weather.
But not any longer.
Now he's praising him for having the courage to stand up to Donald Trump.
The Trudeau government is the first one in the Western world to bluntly call Trump out for his fabrications and fractiousness. Instead of kissing the royal arse of this clown prince, the rest of the world would do well to follow Canada’s lead and start pushing back against the threats, lies and institutional nihilism of this most dangerous head of state.
And suggesting that what Trudeau is doing should serve as an example to all those cowardly Republicans who don't dare challenge their ghastly leader.
All of those chicken-little Republicans who hate Trump but don’t have the cojones (that’s Mexican for balls) to stand up to him lest it cost them at the polls, should take heart from a real exercise of democracy in Canada. Trudeau, who was slipping in the polls, has suddenly never been more popular since he decided to tell Herr Trump that Canada is not about to put up with his crap.
And Harris is probably right when he says that Trudeau has never been more popular.
Since some polls are already suggesting that he is already enjoying a strong Trump bump.
Surveys conducted by the Angus Reid Institute before, during and after the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Que. suggest Canadians have strong support for Trudeau, with 62 per cent saying he handled the fallout with Trump well.
Trudeau’s overall approval is up to 52 per cent, which indicates a 12-point increase since Angus Reid last asked the question in March. It’s his highest rating since he won the 2015 election.
And I can only imagine how Andrew Scheer must be feeling...
But then at a time when his country needed him he chose to stab it in the back for crass partisan reasons.
So he deserves what he's got coming.
And in these dangerous times we need and deserve a real leader...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Michael Harris, Trump Bump
