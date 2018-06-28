Thursday, June 28, 2018
Donald Trump and the Stephen Harper Missile
As we all know, relations between Justin Trudeau and the madman in the White House have been going from bad to worse.
With Donald Trump doing all he can to try to intimidate Trudeau, and force him and Canada to surrender to his insane demands.
And now it seems he has a new, and he hopes deadly weapon, to use against us.
The Stephen Harper missile
Former prime minister Stephen Harper is planning a trip to the White House next week, and hasn’t notified the current Canadian government of his visit, CTV News has learned.
According to emails obtained by CTV News, American officials are expecting Harper to visit D.C. on July 2, the day after Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on imports of U.S. goods and American-made steel and aluminum are set to come into effect.
That with Harper's help he can use to blindside our Prime Minister.
In planning his visit, the former prime minister has effectively blindsided the current Canadian government, bucking convention by not notifying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or his office about the visit. Harper also did not reach out to the Canadian embassy in D.C., Global Affairs Canada, or the Privy Council Office.
Can you believe that?
On the day after Canada fires back at the Trump regime, by imposing our tariffs on them, and the world looks to our Prime Minister to speak for all of us, and tell the raging bully we're not afraid, and we'll never surrender.
There will be the bully Harper stealing the spotlight, by yapping away at the White House with his old buddy John Bolton.
Who many believe is as crazy, and even more dangerous than Trump himself...
And no doubt scheduled the meeting, for maximum effect.
With Harper seizing the occasion to try to diminish Trudeau from beyond the grave, and announce he's BAAAAAACK!!!
Just like Trump is always trying to diminish Trudeau, and Canada.
“Canada. You know, Canada: nice guy, nice guy,” he said, extending his arms in a kind of conciliatory gesture. “Prime minister. Justin. I said, ‘Justin, what’s your problem, Justin?’ So: Canada. O Canada. I love their national anthem. O Canada. I like ours better, however. So. No, Canada’s great, I love Canada.”
Trump aides say the president intentionally refers to Trudeau by his first name “to be diminishing,” Maggie Haberman, a prominent New York Times reporter, wrote on Twitter.
But sadly for Harper and Trump, attacking Trudeau in such a manner is almost certainly not not going to work.
And not just because it looks too much like what Andrew Scheer has been doing...
Which borders on treason.
But also because as Scheer now knows, and Stephen Harper found out the hard away, the more you attack Justin the more popular he becomes.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 36.7 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 32.0 per cent, the NDP at 20.6 percent, the BQ at 3.6 per cent and the Greens at 5.7 per cent.
And the more diminished his enemies look...
Look, I understand that Harper is desperate to sell a few more copies of his very boring book. And that Scheer is just desperate.
But aren't they pathetic?
Take a note of what they are doing, so we can remember them at election time.
And make sure those treasonous Cons never govern this country again...
