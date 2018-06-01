The Day Justin Trudeau Told Donald Trump Enough Is Enough

Justin Trudeau's relationship with Donald Trump has always reflected our national character.
He was always polite, he tried to be as friendly as possible, but he didn't let Trump manhandle him.
And when he tried to bully him, and Canada, he finally said enough is enough.
Put on the gloves, and prepared to strike back at the depraved orange oaf.
Canada hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday by announcing tariffs on dozens of U.S. products in retaliation for American steel and aluminum tariffs that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “turning point in the Canada-U.S. relationship.”
Trudeau said Trump’s tariffs, imposed on supposed national security grounds after NAFTA negotiations stalled, were “totally unacceptable” and “an affront” to a country whose soldiers have fought and died with American soldiers.
And while some in our Con media were surprised by Trudeau's tough response, like the CBC's Rosemary Barton who said on the National that she was "stunned."
Stunned I tell you, that a Canadian Prime Minister should dare stand up to an American President...
While I on the other hand wasn't, because Justin has made it clear over the years that in his quiet Canadian way he hates bullies.
Just like I do.
And that if Trump couldn't push him around, neither could the sinister religious fanatic Mike Pence.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said months of intense negotiations between his country, the United States and Mexico imploded Tuesday when Vice President Pence demanded that any deal expire automatically in five years.
Trudeau said he was prepared to travel to Washington this week to try to finalize a rework of the North American Free Trade Agreement, but Pence, in the phone call, said a meeting would occur only if the “sunset” provision was agreed to in advance.
Can you believe that? The creepy Pence tried to get Canada to go down on its knees before him and Trump.
Pierre Trudeau wouldn't have stood for that, and neither did Justin.
“I had to highlight that there was no possibility of any Canadian prime minister signing a NAFTA deal that included a five-year sunset clause, and obviously the visit didn’t happen,” Trudeau said Thursday.
For he is his father's son...
Last week he shocked many, and enraged some, by putting what he believes to be the national interest before his own political interests, with his move to buy the Kinder Morgan pipeline.
And whether you agree with that move or not, it shows real courage. It shows that he can be strong and bold like Pierre was, and that like his father he is on his way to becoming his own and very real leader.
Which is more than we can say about the Con clown Andrew Scheer, who didn't even wait a day to spew out more of his obscene political pornography...
As Donald Trump declares war on Canada, and hundreds of thousands of Canadians worry about their jobs. Justin Trudeau prepares to defend them and our country. Andrew Scheer shows whose side he's on. And I wonder why the Cons hate Canada so much. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/KHzgteDCC6— Simon (@montrealsimon) June 1, 2018
And cheer for his own country to fail, as only a Con Trumpling, or a smelly old Trudeau hater could.
Who at the end of the NAFTA process, is still behaving like he did at the beginning, when he tried to derail the talks for crass political purposes.
And along with the hapless stooge Erin O'Toole is now trying to blame Trudeau for Trump's declaration of war against Canada and other countries...
Which isn't isn't just cowardly, and absurd, and totally pathetic.
It's practically treasonous.
For when our country is under attack we have a right to expect all politicians to stop playing partisan games, and unite to defend us from those who would destroy us.
And by failing to do that, the failing Andrew Scheer has shown himself unfit to lead a Canadian political party, let alone be Prime Minister.
Who knows what will happen with this trade war, which even the crusty editorialists at the Globe agree is the work of a reckless bully.
Or a maniac.
But judging by all the messages of support Justin Trudeau is receiving, he is not alone.
A lot of ordinary Canadians are also prepared to fight those bullies by whatever means necessary.
And at least we know this, Justin will not surrender.
And he is his father's son...
What we have to keep in mind is that Canada isn't the only country that DT is "attacking"! It is Global and rots my socks!ReplyDelete