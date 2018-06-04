Monday, June 04, 2018
Justin Trudeau, the Elephant, and the Moose
Justin Trudeau hasn't wasted any time taking his case against Donald Trump's tariffs directly to the American people.
In an interview on the NBC News show Meet the Press he made the case that those tariffs not only make no sense, they're an insult to this country.
"The idea that we are somehow a national security threat to the United States is quite frankly insulting and unacceptable."
And also made it clear that Canada isn't about to roll over and play dead.
"We step up when we need to. We're going to be polite, but we're also not going to be pushed around," Trudeau said.
And while I liked that a lot, I particularly enjoyed the part where he updated his father's famous saying about the perils of sleeping with the U.S. elephant.
And I can only hope that Andrew Scheer was watching.
So that he might understand that his attempt to undermine Canada's negotiating position for crass political reasons...
Even though that could cost hundreds of thousands of Canadians their jobs, is just not on.
It is the closest thing to treason I have ever seen.
And if he doesn't watch out that moose is going to come after him...
And teach him a lesson he'll never forget.
You know, I have been amazed at the support Justin Trudeau has been receiving for standing up to Trump.
But I guess I shouldn't have been surprised. Canadians are a relatively quiet people, but they don't take kindly to being bullied.
They know what a Trumpling looks like.
And they know a real leader when they see one...
