Thursday, June 14, 2018
Stephen Colbert Takes Aim At Trump's Hot Date With Kim Jong Un
Well by now we all know about Donald Trump's new bromance with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
And how he likes Kim more than he likes Justin Trudeau.
Which can only please the treasonous Trumpling Andrew Scheer.
And while many pundits have taken aim at Trump's depraved relationship with Kim Jong Un.
Nobody in my opinion has done a better job of demolishing that meeting than Stephen Colbert.
You know, Trump sounded pretty satisfied with himself after that hot date with his new friend Kim Jong Un.
But I bet his Kimmy was even more satisfied...
Is Trump a traitor, or is he just senile?
I can't decide, so you be the judge...
