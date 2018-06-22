Friday, June 22, 2018
When Will Andrew Scheer Ever Stop Lying?
As you probably know, I began portraying Andrew Scheer as a compulsive liar long before the Cons made him their lying leader.
For who can forget this scandalous story?
Conservative leadership candidate Andrew Scheer exaggerated a cute story of sleeping at his parents’ home while working in Ottawa, his office said Monday after The Huffington Post Canada raised questions about potential discrepancies in his expense claims.
Where he tried to make himself look cute, only to end up looking like a Con artist.
So I'm not surprised that after about a million other lies, he has finally hit rock bottom.
And is now not only trying to portray Harrington Lake as "Trudeau's cottage."
When in fact it's an official residence for Canadian Prime Ministers maintained by the National Capital Commission.
He's also going after the Trudeau children, again.
By making it sound like Justin billed the taxpayers for a swing set...
When in fact Trudeau paid for the swing for his children, and presumably the children of other prime ministers who succeed him.
And Scheer should be the last person to complain when he has lived in comfort in tax payer funded buildings for more than five years.
First in the building known as The Farm when he was the Speaker of the Commons...
And now at Stornoway the building reserved for leaders of the opposition...
Which is no shabby shack either.
And the suggestion that him, his wife, and five children (and counting) are living in humbler circumstances than the Trudeau family couldn't be more absurd...
But then those are just the small or smaller lies, the ones that have earned him the nicknames of Little Schmear or Nasty Schmeagol.
Then there are the other ones like this one...
Which are far more serious and even more disgusting...
Because they clearly show that Scheer is trying to imitate Donald Trump who spews so many lies out of his rear orifice it's almost impossible to keep up with them...
And in this country our shabby Con media doesn't even try.
It's a depressing situation, but there is some good news.
Sooner or later his lies will catch up with him.
His long lying nose will give him away...
Canadians will understand, as I did long ago, that we are dealing with a grubby serial liar who cannot be trusted with anything.
A Con artist who sooner or later will have to decide whether to resign before he is arrested for fraud...
For let there be no doubt, the truth isn't complicated, the man is a low lying creature.
He is a danger to our democracy.
And that is where he belongs...
