Thursday, June 14, 2018
Inside One of Donald Trump's Prison For Children
It's called the Case Padre or Father House in English.
It looks at first glance like a school or a recreation centre.
But it's actually a converted Walmart where the Trump regime sends immigrant kids forcibly separated from their parents.
And this is the first time reporters have been allowed to tour this shelter or prison.
And as if that facility wasn't grotesque enough, then there's Big Brother or Big Father Trump on the wall with a slogan he once tweeted:
Which couldn't be more obscene.
Or as the New York Times Editorial board writes, couldn't be more immoral.
It may be hard to believe that this is happening in the United States in 2018, that hundreds of children are being snatched from their parents, frequently under false pretenses, often screaming, and placed in vast warehouselike centers like the former Walmart in Brownsville, Tex., where nearly 1,500 boys now spend their days. The parents often don’t know where their children are, or when they will see them again.
Or more evil.
It seems to elude the administration and its cheerleaders that this is not about crime or security, but about the most elemental human values; that ordering armed border guards to cruelly and needlessly rip children from mothers — in one case, while she was breast-feeding the child — goes against fundamental American values and undercuts its standing in the world.
And while the Times has a list of things Americans can do right now, the only lasting solution is to work to defeat Trump.
And then send him to the prison where he rightfully belongs...
Labels: Casa Padre, child prisons, Donald Trump, racism, The Evil of Trump
