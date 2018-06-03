Sunday, June 03, 2018
Justin Trudeau and the Treason of the Cons
You might think that at a time when the maniac in the White House has declared war on Canada.
And Justin Trudeau is fighting to save hundreds of thousands of jobs in this country.
And by most accounts doing an admirable job of letting Donald Trump know that nobody bullies Canadians.
You might think that Andrew Scheer might be able to put his country before his ugly party and his obsessive hatred of Trudeau.
But if you did you would be wrong, because sadly it seems, Scheer just can't help himself.
He's still twisting himself into knots trying to find any, and I mean any excuse, to try to blame Trudeau for Trump's insane trade war.
Or any excuse to call Trudeau a failure. Again.
There was some consensus, it seemed, that this was a moment for Canadians to show a united front. Members of the federal Conservative Party, however, opted for a different approach.
With his hapless stooge Erin O'Toole taking that "different approach" to new heights of absurdity...
In question period in the House of Commons, meanwhile, Scheer’s foreign affairs critic, Erin O’Toole, went on the attack as well, accusing the Liberals of offering platitudes but doing “nothing” to prevent the tariffs.
Or new lows of political depravity.
As if Trudeau and his team hadn't worked tirelessly for over a year to try to get Trump to understand that tariffs are bad, for everybody.
As if the whole G7 hadn't tried to reason with the baby maniac...
As if this claim by the former Harper tool O'Toole, wasn't absolutely pathetic.
O’Toole explained that the official opposition was getting frustrated because Liberals had “specifically excluded” his party from the government’s efforts south of the border.
“We’ve provided direct willingness to go down to Washington as a united front. The Liberals have taken up none of it,” he said.
When the last time the Cons sent a delegation down to Washington, they tried their best to derail the NAFTA talks...
For crass political purposes.
And as Dale Smith points out, they are still playing the same dirty game.
This isn’t about truth – this is about building their narrative that Trudeau is a dilettante who is incompetent and that the Conservatives are the real grown-ups in the room (despite evidence to the contrary).
And because people have let Scheer and company lie with impunity on all sorts of files for months now, they feel emboldened to take this course of action, despite how gauche or out of step with other conservative voices in the country it may be, because they see this as their long-term game plan.
Except that now it's even worse, because now Scheer's craven behaviour is weakening Canada's position in Trump's eyes, at a critical time in our nation's history...
Which could result in the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs, and can only be described as treason.
And the good news?
That treasonous behaviour will come back to haunt those grotesque Con Trumplings.
For in the next election campaign the main issue, the one that eclipses all others, will be the question of which leader can best defend Canada's interests in the age of Trump.
And I think we already know the answer:
One leader is real Canadian who is doing his best to defend his country...
While the other one is a traitor who hates our Canada and its values...
And will from now on live in infamy.
Until the day he is defeated...
