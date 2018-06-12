Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Andrew Scheer's Phony Trumpling Capitulation
In my last post I looked at how hard it was proving for Andrew Scheer to end his treasonous campaign of cheerleading for Donald Trump, and undermining his own country.
The idea of putting his country before his party and his foaming hatred for Justin Trudeau being just too hard to bear.
But eventually the pressure from outraged Canadians proved even harder to bear.
And yesterday he appeared to capitulate.
When his Cons joined other parties in a rare motion of solidarity.
The symbolic motion from NDP trade critic Tracey Ramsey called on the House to "stand in solidarity" with the Liberal government in its decision to retaliate against "illegitimate" tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on steel and aluminum imports.
The motion also rejects disparaging personal attacks by U.S. officials, saying they "do a disservice to bilateral relations and work against efforts to resolve this trade dispute."
But Scheer was not in the House of Commons for the vote, there was no mention of it on his Twitter site or Facebook page.
Just more anti-Trudeau hate pouring like sewage out of his rear orifice.
The only reason he folded like a cheap suit was because of the massive social media campaign we launched against him.
And the reason he didn't dare show his face was because he is a miserable coward.
A coward who spent the last month trying to win votes in Quebec by suggesting that Trudeau doesn't support supply management.
Which was of course nonsense, as the dairy farmers themselves made clear.
President Donald Trump wants to eradicate this country’s dairy industry, the sector’s farmers said Monday amidst increased trade tensions between Canada and the United States.
“Canada’s dairy farmers stand with our fellow Canadians in rejecting the US administration’s personal attacks on our Prime Minister,” he said. “These attacks, whether on Prime Minister Trudeau, or dairy farmers in Canada, are founded more on rhetoric than fact.”
But did fatally undermine our negotiating position.
Which gave Trump an opening to escalate his phony dispute with Canada.
Who knows how much that will end up costing Canadians.
U.S. President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion that Canada "will not be pushed around" will end up costing Canadians "a lot of money."
One particular source of his ire recently has been Canada's supply management system, which levels tariffs of up to 300 per cent on imported dairy products.
"It's very unfair, and it's very unfair to our workers, and I'm gonna straighten it out. And it won't even be tough."
And for putting his party and his own selfish interests before the interests of his country.
And for playing cheap political games, Scheer can never be forgiven.
And must wear the mark of a traitor until the day he is defeated...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con Trumplings, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, The Death of Con Canada, Trump Trade War
