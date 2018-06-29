Friday, June 29, 2018
Michelle Rempel and the Fake News Threat
The years since her beloved sugar daddy Stephen Harper left her, have not been kind to Michelle Rempel.
Once she was a rising star, now not so much.
Once the old men in the Con media used to fall over themselves trying to impress her. Now she has to work really hard to try to impress them.
But this is both ridiculous and dangerous.
And a threat to our democracy.
Tory MP Michelle Rempel has taken to Twitter express concern over Facebook Canada’s plan to introduce a third-party fact-checking system as a way to combat fake news.
Rempel is balking at the notion that the company’s head of public policy, Kevin Chan, could conceivably run an initiative that would flag faulty information on the platform, notify their users of it, and issue reports about content inaccuracies, among other functions.
Claiming that Kevin Chan is too biased to implement such a policy because he once worked for Michael Ignatieff, even though he wouldn't be doing the fact-checking, they would:
The social media powerhouse says the third-party fact-checkers would be sourced from Agency France-Presse, a “non-partisan International Fact-Checking Network” and their work would be guided by Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Code of Principles.
And further claiming that we don't need any fact-checkers because we can do that ourselves.
Which of course she would say, since the Cons have been flooding the internet with one lie after the other.
They are counting on so-called fake news to try to steal the next election.
And if you don't believe that just take a look at their Twitter feed.
In recent weeks, the Conservatives—and leader Andrew Scheer in particular —have been making a number of claims about the government that seem to stretch credulity. The reason, if we are to believe pundits like Andrew MacDougall (who has written about this in Maclean’s) and Rachel Curran, is to establish a narrative that Trudeau is a spendthrift who is reckless with the public purse on small items, which also would mean that he’s reckless with the big things, too.
It’s also trying to establish a narrative that the Conservatives are looking out for the cost of living for ordinary Canadians. The problem is that not all of their claims add up.
Which is so jammed with fake news, it's enough to make Putin turn green with envy.
As is Rempel's shabby YouTube channel...
And let's not forget that she is the last person to be talking about freedom of speech, since she blocks anyone she doesn't like from reading her Twitter feed.
But then as I was saying, this latest episode is just another desperate attempt to try to impress her new leader, the lying, failing, Andrew Scheer.
Who doesn't really like her because she's not enough of a religious fanatic, like his favourite Rachael Harder...
And in Scheer's view, Rempel's moral failings are only too obvious...
So much so that one can't be sure when she's ranting and raving about fake news, whether Putin is making her do it, or somebody or something else is making her lips move...
But don't worry Rempel groupies, she hates Justin Trudeau and his family so much, for who can forget the way she went after baby Hadrien for the "sins" of his father?
And she's so determined to make Andrew Scheer love her like Stephen Harper did.
I'm sure she's capable of ANYTHING...
Will it work? Maybe. That is after all how the creepy religious fanatic Scheer would like all women to dress.
But one thing is for sure. By fighting attempts to control the fake news threat, Michelle Rempel is undermining our democracy, making it easier for her ghastly Cons to steal the next election.
And for that she must be shunned by all decent Canadians...
Poor me, more whine. Bad enough the Souse in the House is committing a low-rent form of Trump's attacks on the press that created a fertile environment for yesterday's mass shooting at the Maryland newspaper. But people who go after children are the absolute lowest form of scum. Now I wonder if it wasn't her frothing mob of incel wankers who harassed poor little Hadrien on Twitter over his adorable Halloween costume last year. FFS, he's FOUR YEARS OLD. As Pink Floyd might say: Hey, Rempelthinskin, leave those kids alone!ReplyDelete
To borrow a line from Samantha Bee, what a feckless Ivanka. Lock her up.