Saturday, June 23, 2018
Donald Trump and the Return Of the Blood Libel
It had to be one of the most obscene sights I have ever seen. Donald Trump using the dead to smear illegal immigrants as criminals.
President Trump hit back on Friday at criticism over his administration’s hard-line stance on immigration, lamenting the “death and destruction caused by people that shouldn’t be here,” and accusing Democrats and the news media of not caring.
Despite all the evidence to the contrary.
While statistics show that native-born Americans commit crimes at higher rates than immigrants, Mr. Trump has long pushed a narrative that suggests otherwise.
And just a few days after he accused them and their children of "infesting" the U.S., as only a Nazi could.
For Trump is acting like a Nazi, and as Paul Krugman writes, it is the return of the blood libel.
The speed of America’s moral descent under Donald Trump is breathtaking. In a matter of months we’ve gone from a nation that stood for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to a nation that tears children from their parents and puts them in cages.
And you know what this reminds me of? The history of anti-Semitism, a tale of prejudice fueled by myths and hoaxes that ended in genocide.
Even though immigrants aren't raising the crime rate, they're helping to lower it. And crime isn't the problem hatred is.
The important thing to understand is that the atrocities our nation is now committing at the border don’t represent an overreaction or poorly implemented response to some actual problem that needs solving. There is no immigration crisis; there is no crisis of immigrant crime.
No, the real crisis is an upsurge in hatred — unreasoning hatred that bears no relationship to anything the victims have done. And anyone making excuses for that hatred — who tries, for example, to turn it into a “both sides” story — is, in effect, an apologist for crimes against humanity.
And when it comes to Trump's "zero tolerance" what is happening now has happened before...
And not just in the U.S. but also in Canada...
For let us never forget that we have a would be Trump in this country who is also trying to whip up hatred against asylum seekers for crass political purposes.
And as I said the other day, watch him he's dangerous.
For first he would destroy our values.
And then he would destroy our Canada....
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con bigots, Donald Trump, immigration
