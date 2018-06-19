Andrew Scheer's Tainted Racist By-Election Victory

Andrew Scheer finally won a by-election last night by appealing to Quebec nationalists and playing footsie with former separatists.
But don't expect him to brag about it too much. For it was a tainted victory.
And there is a reason he didn't mention this at the Con's victory party.
Scheer has said he'd give Quebec more power over culture and immigration and has promised to crack down on the influx of irregular refugee claimants, which has become a particular problem at Quebec's Lacolle border crossing.
For once again Scheer has been caught cuddling up to right-wing extremists.
Or more specifically members of La Meute, a sinister group of anti-immigration and anti-Muslim extremists.
For first there was the scandal involving the Con's Rivière-du-Nord riding president Hugues "Werewolf" Bonneau.
Who is also a leader of La Meute's Clan 15.
And who in a closed Facebook post unearthed by the Quebec Resistance is seen claiming he is a friend of Scheer's press attache Catherine Major, and asking whether he can give their non-La Meute names to her so they can attend a party function.
And while the media have been quick to cover the Con reaction to this revelation.
Andrew Scheer’s Quebec team is distancing itself from an online post in an anti-immigration group, made by a local riding president who claimed he was helping campaign for the federal Conservative leader in a provincial by-election on Monday.
And Major's indignant protestations.
“We are not affiliated with [La Meute] at all. They are not part of our party,” Ms. Major told the Globe on Monday.
“Our positions are clear. We don’t accept this, we condemn any racism. So those people can do what they want but we don’t agree with this.”
The media seems to have missed what Paul Pineault, another La Meute member and local city councillor, had to say in response to Werewolf Bonneau's invitation.
I have also registered to participate, and like the others I will not be wearing the clothing of La Meute. I will present myself as a municipal councillor. And you can give my name to your friend Mme Major.
Or somehow missed this one:
According to what I've heard Éric Dubois (the NDP candidate) is an antifascist, we don't want more of Trudeau and his team, so the logical choice is the Conservative Richard Martel. Let's start removing the Liberals from power and show them what awaits them in 18 months.
And sure enough, here is Pineault yukking it up with Andrew Scheer...
While adding this caption for the other members of his La Meute Clan:
Here's proof that I'm telling you the truth, and that Andrew Scheer is close to his people...I asked him to lower himself to my level and he did.
Which of course couldn't be more true, because Scheer has been lowering himself and playing the racist card as I have warned on Twitter.
Be horrified by what is happening in the U.S., but don't forget we have a monstrous would be Trump waiting to strike in this country, and this is his dogwhistle. https://t.co/oW5LRB2QIC #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/xS47NnBX4W— Simon (@montrealsimon) June 19, 2018
The Cons are infested with high level low life bigots.
This is the second time in a month that a Conservative riding president in Quebec has come under fire for comments made online. In May, the president of the Louis-H é bert riding, Francois Labrecque, resigned after making anti-Islamic and homophobic comments on Facebook.
And who can forget this?
In January, Mr. Trudeau referred to La Meute as “bozos” during a one-year commemoration of the Quebec City mosque killings.
At the time, Quebec Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus said the attack on La Meute was unbecoming of a Prime Minister, saying groups should not be targeted because of their vision of the country.
“Canada’s Prime Minister must speak in a way that is respectful of people. Calling people bozos, those are not words that should come out of the Prime Minister’s mouth,” Mr. Paul-Hus said after Mr. Trudeau defended his comments.
Or forget how Scheer never said a word to condemn what Paul-Hus said, or act to rein him in.
And yes, the Quebec Resistance has much much more material to use against Scheer and his bigot Cons.
But I hope you've seen enough already...
Andrew Scheer is a traitor Trumpling who tried to stab his country in the back, an alt-right sympathizer, and a friend of some of the worst bigots in this country.
He is unfit to be the leader of any Canadian Party.
And he must be forced to resign as soon as is humanly possible.
Before he sets this country on fire...
