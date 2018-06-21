Thursday, June 21, 2018
Justin Trudeau and the End Of the Great War on Marijuana
I started receiving text messages from some of my friends in Scotland before I even got out of bed yesterday morning.
And they all basically wanted to know the same two things:
Was Canada really legalizing weed, and if so when could they come and visit me?
And it felt really good to say yes, it's true. It finally happened.
Justin Trudeau kept his promise.
And made Canada look like a cool country again, all over the world.
But it was a long journey.
We've been going down this road for about half a century, and it's still isn't over.
Thanks to the Cons, the turkey Senate, Quebec, Manitoba, and Nunavut, we're still going to have to wait another four months, before we can consume marijuana without having to worry about being arrested.
Which is really annoying.
But at least it's finally going to happen. The insane War on Marijuana is almost over.
No more Canadian lives will be ruined for no good reason.
And we do have Justin Trudeau to thank for that, because if Stephen Harper was still Prime Minister marijuana would never have been legalized.
For if you remember Harper suffered from reefer madness...
He had a kinky obsession with jailing young Canadians.
Sadly, so does his successor Andrew Scheer...
Who might as well be starring in a remake of Reefer Madness.
And the Cons have smeared Trudeau over and over again for years in a most disgusting manner...
As only Cons or Trumplings can.
You know, I wouldn't be surprised if many Cons and other older Canadians continue calling for The Great War on Marijuana to continue, as they guzzle their beer or their bourbon.
Or try to diminish Trudeau's historic achievement.
But for most younger Canadians, specially those from minority communities, it is a big deal.
For they were the main victims of that insane war...
And for them the choice in the next election will be a simple one:
Vote for Scheer and the return of the Con's drug prisons.
Or vote for the leader who ended that madness.
And is now leading this country, and inspiring others, to embrace a better and more enlightened future...
There he was yesterday afternoon heading to the National Press Theatre to announce the date of Marijuana Freedom Day.
Promise kept, job well done.
Thank you Justin Trudeau...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Justin Trudeau, Marijuana Freedom Day, Stephen Harper, The Great Con War on Marijuana
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
If Scheer actually wins the next election would be able to make marijuana illegal again or not?ReplyDelete
ReplyDelete
You know, I wouldn't be surprised if many Cons and other older Canadians continue calling for The Great War on Marijuana to continue, as they guzzle their beer or their bourbon.
It's worse than that, Simon. The Cons will be against marijuana as they profit from their investments in grow ops. Con Senators Eaton and Frum both voted against the marijuana bill at second reading, but abstained when it came back for a final vote. Why? Because they both informed the Senate leadership that they stood to profit from legalization! If you really think marijuana is bad for Canadians, why would invest in it? Maybe Fantino has an answer to that.