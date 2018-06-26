Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Has the Con Media Finally Realized The Bestiality of Andrew Scheer?
Ever since Andrew Scheer became Con leader, the shabby Con media in this country has been heaping praise on him.
Encouraging his hatred of Justin Trudeau, ignoring his many lies.
Licking him like a lollipop, in what has to be one of the most disgusting spectacles in modern Canadian history.
But now at last that might be changing.
For it seems that Chantale Hébert at least, has finally discovered that we have a Trumpling in the house.
There was a time when a rookie leader of the official opposition, fresh from scoring his first big electoral goal, would have used his moment in the sun to showcase his prime ministerial credentials. Now is not such a time.
Alas for those who tuned in to question period last week to size up the leader who aspires to replace Trudeau in a little more than a year, Scheer was apparently not in the mood to audition for the job of the prime-minister-in-waiting.
A man who rather than deal with the many problems facing this country at a dangerous time like this one, would rather spend his time attacking Trudeau and his family.
And lying like a thief.
Scheer spent his four last questions of the spring sitting on what he portrayed as the latest token of Trudeau’s propensity to spend taxpayers’ money on a lavish lifestyle.
Except that the prime minister paid for the swing set. When he leaves his current post, he is expected to leave the play structure behind. Who knows, Scheer’s children could be using it a couple of summers from now.
And that's it's not an isolated incident just the latest example of Scheer's long history of depravity.
Over Scheer’s first year as leader, the Conservatives have become more and more comfortable with misrepresenting major government policies. They are not just taking short cuts with reality. They are leading their target audience astray. They apparently could not care less about being called out on the distortions. When it comes to not letting facts get in the way of a good story, some of the party’s literature would make a bottom-feeding tabloid green with envy.
And even though Hébert leaves out some of Scheer's other most recent dubious accomplishments.
Like his shameful coddling with racists in her home province...
As I pointed out here.
Some of her fellow Con media cheerleaders seem to agree with her.
And all I can say is, what took you so long you shabby Con collaborators?
Why did I and so many others see what you couldn't or didn't want to see?
Why did you do so much to help the ghastly Scheer?
And what are you going to do now, denounce that depraved Trumpling like he deserves to be denounced?
Or keep sucking that Con lollipop until it runs down your face?
Oh well, I guess better late than never.
And the other really good news?
It seems that Canadians have also seen enough of Scheer and his ugly Cons, and after a brief surge their polls are heading south.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 36.7 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 32.0 per cent, the NDP at 20.6 percent, the BQ at 3.6 per cent and the Greens at 5.7 per cent.
You know, if there was any justice the Con media would go down with Scheer and his ghastly gang.
For they have both betrayed their country.
We will never forget that.
And they will never be forgiven...
