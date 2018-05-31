Thursday, May 31, 2018
Doug Ford's Scandalous Campaign Platform
For most of the Ontario election campaign Doug Ford has acted as only a Con clown, or a snake oil salesman could.
Attacking his opponent's economic platforms, without having one of his own. And making all kinds of wild promises.
He said he'd tell us how much all of those promises would cost, soon, later, before the election.
But now with only seven days to go before that election, and many people having already cast their votes, Ford and his Team Harper puppeteers have put a price tag on those promises, called it their "platform."
And gone from Con clowns to full blown Con artists.
For their "platform" couldn't be more fraudulent.
Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have released a list of their spending promises but won’t be delivering a fully costed platform or a plan to eliminate the deficit before voters head to the poll on June 7.
They won't tell voters how they plan to pay for all those wild promises.
Or how they plan to dig themselves out of an estimated $40 billion debt hole, without raising taxes, and without laying off a single government employee.
As the oily Ford has promised...
There will not be a costed platform before Election Day. Just this glossy website.
And if you don't like it, too bad.
“We’ve been talking about our plan every day and it’s all there in one spot,” said Melissa Lantsman, a PC Party spokeswoman. She said no more financial information from the party was forthcoming.
And I must admit I can't decide whether to shake my head in stunned disbelief, or die laughing.
Those Cons would take us for fools, and actually have us believe that we are dumber than Dougie...
Which would indeed be hilarious, were it not for the fact that this dumbed down strategy might be working.
With just more than a week to go in Ontario’s election campaign, a new poll shows the NDP and Progressive Conservatives in a dead heat, but gives the advantage to the Orange team.
Released Wednesday, the poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows the two parties in a statistical tie. Among decided and leaning voters the NDP are at 39 per cent and the Progressive Conservatives at 37 per cent.
And although the NDP still has the wind in its sails, and other polls show it surging ahead.
It's clearly too close for comfort.
For let's be clear. A Ford victory would be a disaster for this province and this country.
It would devastate its economy, almost certainly trigger a recession in the rest of Canada. It would set back social progress by at least fifty years.
It would mark the beginning of the Trump invasion of Canada, and the beginning of the end of medicare.
So needless to say it must be resisted by whatever means necessary.
And in that regard, I can't imagine a better weapon than this question:
What is Doug Ford hiding?
Why won't he tell us how many nurses and teachers he's going to fire? Why won't he tell us how many hospitals he's going to close?
Fight him, resist him..
Don't let this monster win...
