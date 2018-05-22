Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Doug Ford and the Swamp People
Doug Ford's handlers have been pulling out all the stops, trying to portray their candidate as Mr Nice Guy.
The kind of guy you can trust to run a lemonade stand, and/or Canada's most powerful province.
But sadly for him too many people know Dougie.
And it's just not working.
For as the Toronto Star's editorial board recently remarked, Ford is neck deep in the swamp.
Call it a swamp. Call it a gravy train. But this week, the Ford campaign is looking messier by the day.
He doesn't have a costed platform, the police are already investigating some of his candidates, the stench of corruption is everywhere.
The National Post has reported that Parm Gill, a PC candidate in Milton, asked another party member in 2016 not to challenge him for a nomination, suggesting a gravy train of well-paying jobs would be available should the party win the election.
One promise after the other has already been broken.
Ford rode in to succeed disgraced former PC leader Patrick Brown on the twin promises of clean government and watching every penny of spending.
The latest news of corruption and enthusiastic, if premature, trough-snuffling suggested he hasn’t succeeded at that even within his own party.
And whether you call it the gravy train or the porky train...
It seems the people are noticing and he's going down, down, down.
The Ontario election race is heating up as a new poll shows the New Democrats gaining momentum and Progressive Conservatives losing ground.
If the election were held tomorrow, 37 per cent of decided voters in Ontario would vote NDP, up two points since last week, according to a new Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Global News. Thirty-six per cent would vote for the PCs, which is down four points since last week.
But here's the problem. A recent Abacus poll that also showed the gap narrowing.
Also made it clear why Ford is still favoured to win...
More older people than younger people can be reliably counted on to vote.
So we need to do something about that.
As I told my followers on Twitter, I've got my own ideas about how to make voting more exciting...
But if you live in Ontario, I don't care what age you are, we need you to help get out the vote.
And I know you won't regret it eh?
For what could be more exciting than snatching victory from the jaws of defeat?
Burying the Cons under a heap of their own manure.
And returning this beast and his Cons to the swamp where they belong....
