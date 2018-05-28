Monday, May 28, 2018
The Incredible Crassness of Donald Trump
As we all know by now, Donald Trump is a man without a moral compass, and without a discernible trace of human decency,
And this tweet on Memorial Day, the day the U.S. remembers its fallen soldiers, is more evidence of that:
And as if that wasn't bad enough then there was this...
An invitation to a sale at the Trump Store from the President of the United States, and a new use for the word REMEMBER...
And needless to say all of this triggered quite a reaction on Twitter.
With this veteran's group reminding people that Trump used a mild case of bone spurs in his ankles to get out of serving in the Vietnam War.
With David Frum registering his outrage in this manner.
And Michael Hayden, the former head of the CIA, reacting like this.
But then nobody could claim to be surprised. Not when Trump has been disgracing himself for years.
And as the editorial board of the New York Times wrote the other day, his lack of etiquette, the customary code of polite behavior in society, shames both him and his supporters.
These items don’t represent disputes about policy, over which reasonable people may disagree. They simply serve to catalog what Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and all the other Trump-supporting Republicans in Congress and across America, through their silence, have now blessed as behavior befitting a president of the United States.
You can read that list and get angry, or weep, or vomit.
But I'm just glad that my parents raised me to believe that etiquette matters, and that there is nothing quite as low as a vulgar bully.
Trump's vulgarity will come back to haunt him...
The disgust decent people in the U.S. feel for him will only inspire them to defeat him.
And all I can say is thank goodness I recognized what he was from the moment Trump became President.
And I can hardly wait for the day when that ghastly hog is defeated.
And decency returns to America...
