Justin Trudeau and the Humiliation of Jason Kenney

Well it's the night of the Royal Wedding, and maybe a little dress up, and a little Vaseline on the lens, will make Jason Kenney feel better after his bruising bout with Justin Trudeau.
Where he insulted Trudeau in the most queenish manner, by claiming he had the political depth of a "finger bowl."
Only to have most observers empty the dainty finger bowl on his tinsel tiara.
And have Justin Trudeau leave him looking more like a drag queen than a real one.
Or whatever...
For while Kenney stamped his tiny feet in his tiny
Trudeau invoked the memory of his father to thoroughly out class him.
"It was almost 20 years ago that I spoke at my father's funeral and highlighted how I was raised. I welcome robust disagreements over policy, over issues," Trudeau said.
"But it is not my practice, and it is not I think helpful, to make personal attacks or to denigrate an individual. My father raised me better than that and I'm not going to engage."
Or at the very least teach the old queen some manners, and show him how a Canadian politician should behave.
Which must surely have been one of the most embarrassing things to happen to Jasonella since he packed up his finger bowls, and his cocktail napkins, and set off for Alberta to become a pretend cowboy...
Or a midnight cowboy....
And to add insult to injury, even the Con friendly Don Martin is describing Kenney's attack on Trudeau as really dumb.
As that great 1994 philosopher Forrest Gump once observed, "stupid is as stupid does".
Watching a likely future premier like Jason Kenney going ballistic without cause, going personal without provocation and tainting future relations with a prime minister for no provincial gain does seem stupid.
So it probably is.
Which no doubt left the old queen slowly stewing and vowing revenge...
But had most Canadians laughing their asses off, wondering why Alberta seems to attract losers like Kenney.
And of course giving thanks that we have a real leader like Justin Trudeau...
A real Canadian
And his father's son...
