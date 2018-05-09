Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Doug Ford and the Wooing of the Religious Fanatics
I didn't have a chance to watch much of the first Ontario election debate, but what I saw of Doug Ford was enough.
For there he was straining to remember the lines his Team Harper handlers made him memorize.
While his fake followers jumped up and down outside.
But of course they were just performers looking to make a few bucks.
And this is the really disturbing part, the two faces of Doug Ford.
Who while posing as a moderate, is still seeking to attract the support of religious fanatics and bigots.
For he may have been forced to fire their leader Tanya Granic Allen, after she was caught on tape venting her foamy homophobia in a disgusting manner.
But Ford is now wooing her and her ugly followers back into his arms, by vowing to give them all they want.
Doug Ford moved to appease social conservative voters on Tuesday, vowing to scrap and replace the Liberal government's sex-ed curriculum days after dropping one of its staunchest opponents as a candidate in the spring election.
And they couldn't be happier.
On Monday Charles McVety, one of the most virulent anti-gay bigots in the country, was at the debate, looking deeply concerned...
You know this guy...
But now the bloated bigot can scarcely contain himself.
And neither can Tanya Granic Allen.
Who seems to be back with her King Kong, and apparently giving him advice...
Calling Ontario's sex-ed curriculum "intolerant" when it's both reasonable and necessary.
And she's the intolerant religious fanatic who would deny the reality of gay children, and make it more acceptable or easier to bully them...
Which is absolutely unforgivable, and should disgust every decent Canadian.
And then there's this:
The Progressive Conservative leader also said he'd tie post-secondary funding to free speech as he announced three education pledges ahead of Wednesday's official start to the campaign.
Who do you think that is designed to pleasure?
Yup.
The leader of the bigoted Cons and his disgusting alt-right followers.
So now you know who the man behind the mask is, and what I think of him and other Con bigots and bullies.
And what they might do to our country if they are not stopped.
First they'll hurt the children.
And then they'll kill our Canada...
Labels: Charles McVety, Doug Ford, Ontario Election 2018, religious bigots, religious fanatics, Tanya Granic Allen
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment