Friday, May 04, 2018
Doug Ford's Ghastly New TV Show
When we last left Doug Ford he had been muzzled by the Harper gang who are running his campaign, after being caught on tape offering to carve big chunks out of Greater Toronto's Greenbelt, and hand them over to salivating developers.
Muzzled like Hannibal the cannibal in The Silence of the Lambs, for embarrassing himself, and making the Cons look like the mob.
And of course for making a lot of people in Ontario wonder, if he is acting like this now, what would him and his Cons be like if they were THE GOVERNMENT?
And Ape Ford really was the Premier of Ontario.
And that's such a bestial and scary image, the Harperites are desperately trying to put lipstick on their ape.
By giving him his very own, fake or simulated TV news show.
The report on the Ontario Conservative Leader’s electricity-rates announcement this week looked and felt like an actual TV-news item. But the video was not produced by a television station or working journalists.
It was one of several generated in recent days by the Ford campaign itself, a seemingly unprecedented way to showcase his message before the June 7 election — and compete with real news coverage that tends not to be so glowingly positive.
Where Dougie gets to ask himself questions, and doesn't have to worry about getting any hard ones he can't answer...
Because the "reporter" is his executive assistant, her job is to make him look good, and hopefully fool the ignorant masses into thinking that he knows what he is doing.
When of course he doesn't have a clue, and there's a reason he's muzzled.
But then it's not the first time his Harperite handlers have run a fake news show.
Before there was FordLive there was 24/Seven...
The Con propaganda show where Great Leader always looked good, even as his brutish regime crumbled.
There was so much propaganda, and so many lies, even Big Brother was envious...
But of course, it didn't last.
It went down in flames in the ruins of the Con regime, and I must admit I enjoyed this version of its last show or Grand Finale...
And then there was the ill fated Ford Nation show...
Which was pulled off Sun TV News after only one airing, because the Ford brothers were so bad it took five hours to record, and eight hours to edit.
And hopefully Ford Nation Live will suffer the same fate.
For at a time like this one we need more fake news like we need a hole in the head. Or a muzzle.
There are dark forces swirling around out there.
The future of a province, and maybe even a country is at stake.
And failure is not an option...
Labels: Con clowns, Doug Ford, Ford Nation Live, Ontario Election 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment