The Incredible Hypocrisy of the Con Clown Tony Clement

They called Tony Clement Tony Gazebo, for building one during the G8 summit nowhere near the summit, but in the middle of his riding.
Of all the scandals of the Harper years, that scandal is one of the easiest to remember.
Even though there were so many others, like the time he gutted the census for no good reason...
So I was stunned to see that the Con propaganda machine has made a new video starring Tony Gazebo called, believe it or not, These Liberal Scandals Take The Cake.
And although I was shocked by Clement's ghastly hypocrisy, and the lengths at which him and his Cons will go to try to destroy Justin Trudeau.
I also have have to admit that what with Gazebo squinting into the camera, and Trudeau shaking and snarling, I almost fell out of my chair laughing.
Although it must be said that in the course of his long and grubby career Tony has done better.
And I still think this one is funnier...
Although this one isn't bad either, and really captures the spirit, or the porky smell of the Harper years...
And this one is a classic.
Tiny Tony learning that you can't buy
And could there be a better way of remembering Clement?
But STILL the Harper operatives in the Con propaganda machine thought Tony Gazebo should be the one to accuse the Liberals of scandalous behaviour?
Oh boy. It'll take a long time before I can get images like this one out of my head...
Or this one...
But all I can say is that the loser Clement is the winner of the Con Clown Award of the Week.
And the Cons must be desperate...
