Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Justin Trudeau's Wonderful Message of Tolerance
It's finally starting to feel like Spring in the place where I live, and after a long hard winter I am reminded again why I love Canada so much.
Soon I'll be out on the lake feeling the fresh wind in my face, far from the madding crowd and all the problems of this troubled world.
And then in a month or so I'll be here.
On my way to the Scottish highlands again, my home away from home.
But wherever I go I always be proud to have a Prime Minister who in a world full of bigots is standing up for diversity and tolerance.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first order of business after descending on Donald Trump's hometown Wednesday was to enlist thousands of newly minted American university graduates in the fight against a rising tide of intolerance and nationalism around the world.
Whether he is condemning the slaughter in Gaza.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for an independent investigation into what he calls the excessive use of force by the Israel Defence Forces against protesters along the Gaza border on Monday.
Reported use of excessive force and live ammunition is inexcusable. It is imperative we establish the facts of what is happening in Gaza. Canada calls for an immediate independent investigation.
In the strongest possible terms.
Or defending the rights of women and LGBT Canadians...
He is always on the right side of history.
And whether you agree or don't agree with him on one issue or another, nobody can deny that he is standing up for our Canadian values like no other leader before him.
Unless of course you are a Con or one of those ghastly old Trudeau haters who infest even our own progressive blogosphere...
Who hate Trudeau, and yours truly, with a passion that can only be described as demented.
One calls Trudeau a bitch, wants him to be raped in prison, and has bombarded me with the vilest "anonymous" messages I have ever received, while the other one succeed a diseased anti-gay bigot onto me who ended up threatening my life.
But then nobody really cares what those losers have to say about anything. They're only poisoning what's left of their own lives.
While I'm getting ready to enjoy what I hope will be my best summer ever.
And preparing to loudly proclaim wherever I go:
Wowser, wowser, wowser.
What a Prime Minister !!!
Labels: bigotry, Gaza Horror, Justin Trudeau, tolerance, Toxic Trudeau Haters
