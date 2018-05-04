Friday, May 04, 2018
Michael Harris On Why Andrew Scheer Will Never Be Prime Minister
I used to admire Michael Harris. During the grim years of the Harper regime he was a bright candle in the darkness.
But then when Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister, Harris started acting weird.
Started attacking him the same or harder than he had attacked Harper.
And became just another angry old man spewing toxic Trudeau hate in every direction...
For no sane reason.
While never answering the question if not Trudeau WHO?
Even as the right-wing extremists, religious fanatics, and treasonous Trumplings in our midst, prepare to destroy this country and its values.
So I'm really glad to see that Harris seems to have calmed down a little, or regained some measure of sanity.
And is now confidently predicting that Andrew Scheer will never be prime minister.
Reason number one, Harper deja vu. Canadians got a bellyful of Northern Republicanism with the former prime minister, so Scheer’s attempt to create a GOP-style political base in Canada built on the same values is doomed. It will just remind voters why they dumped these guys the last time.
Reason one it's still the old Harper Party. And anybody who thinks that Scheer would be better for the environment than Trudeau must be seriously deluded.
Reason number two: Mother Earth. Justin Trudeau will eat Scheer alive on the environment. Though the Liberals have broken key promises on this file, and will pay a price in British Columbia for doing it, they have at least recognized there is a problem.
In an attempt to dampen controversy over dubious pipeline projects, Trudeau has established a carbon-pricing regime. It may not get Canada to its Paris emission targets, but it’s better than burying your head in the tar sands and doing nothing.
We can definitely and must do better, but the Cons would be worse. And perfection is sometimes the enemy of the good and can lead to disaster.
Harris is also right to point out that Scheer's views on gun safety are appalling...
Reason three: Scheer’s gun policy, which will play a part in the next election, is based on the NRA fantasy that the government is somehow coming for everyone’s rifle.
Which like his all consuming hatred of Trudeau is deeply disturbing, and seems more American than Canadian.
As do his values:
Reason number four that Scheer will never be prime minister is his narrow band conservative values. He routinely says that such a charge is just character assassination, but his record speaks for itself.
He's an alt-right sympathizer, a religious fanatic, a misogynist, a homophobe, he will never embody our values as Justin Trudeau does...
Running against Trudeau, the ‘great includer,’ Scheer’s appeal to the electorate will be as narrow as his views.
I'm glad Michael Harris has finally seen the light, I only wonder why it took him so long.
Now let's just hope that we can convince others like him to stop spewing foamy Trudeau hate in every direction.
Criticize him if they must.
But save all their foul hot air for the real enemy...
br />
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Election 2019, Justin Trudeau, Michael Harris
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment