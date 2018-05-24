Thursday, May 24, 2018
Doug Ford's Brutal Fall From Grace
When he ran for leader of the Ontario Cons, Doug Ford had himself anointed in a church, and vowed to clean-up what he called the rot in his party.
The corruption he blamed on his ousted predecessor Patrick Brown.
And when he won, and Team Harper started running his campaign, they tried to portray him as a secular saint.
But sadly for them, Dougie will be Dougie.
And he's now up to his big belly in his own ethical swamp.
Accused of breaking the rules by peddling free party memberships to help his favourite candidate Kinga Surma.
The Liberals have released an audio recording that appears to show PC Leader Doug Ford telling people at a Tim Hortons they don’t have to pay for party memberships while out recruiting with Etobicoke Centre candidate Kinga Surma.
While allegedly trying to intimidate her opponent Pina Martino by following her around in his big black SUV.
Just days before losing the nomination to Surma, Martino filed a formal complaint with the party, accusing Surma of “discreditable conduct” and alleging Ford followed her home and tried to intimidate her, according to an email Martino wrote to the party’s lawyer.
And this only one day after he was accused of helping his beloved Surma by buying party memberships.
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford paid for memberships for new Tories —contrary to party rules — and bused them in to help his preferred candidate win the PC nomination in the riding where he lives, say a former top Conservative official and a party member present at the 2016 vote.
And a week after he was grilled about allegations that his party used data stolen from the records of the pay-to-drive highway 407 for crass political purposes.
If you watch that video he definitely doesn't sound like a secular saint.
Which as I pointed out yesterday, can only make people wonder what kind of government Ford would run if he did become Premier...
Or worse if that's possible, make people wonder about the allegations that he was once a big time drug dealer.
Which is a scary story if ever there was one.
And all I can say is that if all these allegations keep piling up, they are sure to attract more police attention than I'm sure Dougie would want...
And make him the last man who should be elected Premier of Canada's most powerful province.
Which is why I tell the (two) Cons in my neighbourhood in elitist downtown Toronto.
Don't just do Ontario and Canada a favour, do your man a favour too.
By helping to keep Dougie out of the swamp....
Frank mag has a bit about Doogie giving a blond bimbo a condo and a big shiney car. Rumour has it she is a Condidate. No word on why her taste is so bad.ReplyDelete
Jesus Pierre James Christ on a unicycle, he's dumber than Donald. This guy is a sitcom actor, something you might find in a lowbrow Adam Sandler comedy about a complete moron seeking higher office. A meaner, more aggressive and far less likeable version of Kevin James. Harper really bet the farm on running a hippo in reverse for this horse race, didn't he?ReplyDelete
For all the stalking on stage that Trump did of Hillary, as far as anyone knows he never actually followed her car down the street or made bigly yuge deals with GOP down-ballot candidates at a NYC McDonald's. Duh Ford is such a meatheaded gutter thug it's embarrassing. Did he even finish grade school, or did he buy (or bully) his way through that too? You should do a drawing of him as Mugsy the gangster from the old Bugs Bunny cartoons. "Uh... OK, boss."
https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/cartoonhalloffame/images/8/8e/247980000000000084.png
I wonder how soon it will be before the RCMP cavalry in their Mustangs start chasing Doug Donuts down the highway in (or on) a white (or orange) Ford Bronco. Who'll be the Ontario cons' version of Kato Kaelin to testify under oath about the wheeling and dealing at the fast food joint this time? "Can we get some fries with that extra-value order of special-sauce corruption on a sesame seed bun? Super-size me!"
I've always felt that Doug Ford was corrupt. The video where he was caught offering to sell a large chunk of Toronto's green belt should have been the clincher. But maybe these latest scandals will wake up the people of this province. If him and his.Cons ever become the government it will be a feeding frenzy and we'll be paying for it for years.ReplyDelete