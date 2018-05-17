Thursday, May 17, 2018
Jason Kenney's Deplorable and Deeply Disturbing Meltdown
I have followed Jason Kenney's long and sordid career for years, and I have watched him disgrace himself over and over again.
In Ottawa he was appalling, in Alberta he is threatening to be even more deplorable.
His ugly outbursts are legendary.
And his latest meltdown couldn't be more disturbing.
Or more disgusting.
United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by insults he made in a newspaper column about the intelligence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"I know Justin. He doesn't have a clue what he's doing," Kenney said. "This guy is an empty trust-fund millionaire who has the political depth of a finger bowl. "He can't read a briefing note longer than a cocktail napkin."
Or more hypocritical.
The comments were published one day after Kenney remarked on what he considers a lack of decorum inside the Alberta legislature, a frequent complaint of his since becoming an MLA earlier this year.
"So now I see we're back to the NDP attacking their opponents," Kenney said in the house Tuesday. "But that's all right, Mr. Speaker. When they go low, we'll go high.
Especially since Justin Trudeau has more academic qualifications than Kenney, who has only ever been a professional politician.
And while Justin is unfailingly polite, Kenney has never been known for his decorum...
But is known for being one of the porkiest Cons this country has ever seen.
Now I don't follow Alberta politics that closely, so I have no idea why Kenney erupted, and blew what was left of his credibility right out of the window.
Has his cowardly decision to encourage his bestial party to go after LGBT children come back to haunt him?
And brought back repressed memories of his own childhood.
Or has losing sixty pounds with a crash diet proven to be more than he can bear?
Has the slimmer Kenney found it even harder to maintain his chastity vows?
Or is it just because Rachel Notley, with the help of Justin Trudeau, has been able to out-pipeline him?
And driven him over the deep end...
Who knows, I don't. Closet queens and chastity vows are just not my thing.
But what I do know is that Kenney's meltdown should be seen as a warning of something really dangerous.
For if Kenney becomes Premier, and Trudeau doesn't give him what he wants, does anybody seriously doubt that he wouldn't try to take Alberta out of Canada?
Isn't it obvious where this story is going?
Could the choice be any starker?
Stop Jason Kenney now.
Before it's too late.
And he blows this country apart...
