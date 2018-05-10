Thursday, May 10, 2018
Benny and Steve: The Bromance Continues
Well it wasn't exactly Romeo and Juliet, or even Romeo and Julius.
But the bromance between Stephen Harper and Benjamin Netanyahu was something to behold...
Its R-Rating was well deserved, for it was STEAMY.
And for a while at least, nobody could be sure where it would lead
But sadly for Steve, it didn't lead anywhere. *Sigh*
For when Benny exposed himself, as a maniac, to the United Nations...
And got Harper all excited.
Steve STILL couldn't convince Obama to bomb Iran.
So Benny dropped him like a stone and moved in with Donald Trump.
He convinced Trump he was right, the Iran Nuclear Deal was a scam.
And here we are today.
On the edge of Armageddon.
With most sane people believing it would be a mistake to tear up the deal, because that would only strengthen the hand of the hardliners in Tehran, and could lead to a catastrophic war in the region.
But not our Steve.
For there he was yesterday in a full page ad in the New York Times, still trying to pleasure Benny by praising Donald Trump.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper's name appeared on a full-page ad in the New York Times Wednesday, supporting President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal.
The ad, titled "Mr. President, you are right about Iran," appeared in the A section of the newspaper, one day after Trump's announcement. "Iran is a danger to us, to our allies, to freedom," it reads. "It oppresses its own citizens with whom neither we nor you have any quarrel; it exports an extremist Islamist ideology which makes it a particular threat to the Middle East region."
With Harper's hapless stooge John Baird following closely behind, and no doubt panting just as frantically...
While here at home, another Harper tool gushed forth this nonsense.
Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O'Toole told HuffPost Canada that Harper isn't off-base to add his name to the full-page ad, paid for by Rafael L. Bardají, executive director of the Madrid-based think tank, Friends of Israel.
Though the former prime minister doesn't speak for the Conservative party, it's "fair" for Harper to comment on the issue, O'Toole said. "When it comes to the Middle East, he knows the risks very closely with Syria and the funding of terror organizations there. It's something he understands very, very well."
Which only left him, like all the other Cons, looking like an idiot.
While Andrew Scheer ran for cover.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's office did not respond to HuffPost Canada's request for comment.
For obvious reasons...
You know, people often forget that the brutish Harper regime not only raped our values at home, they tried to export their monstrous ideology abroad.
They forget that the Cons disgraced Canada in the eyes of the world over and over again.
And that we were fortunate to get rid of Harper and his Con gang before they helped torch the world, and humiliated us beyond recognition.
Thank goodness for that.
And thank goodness for Justin Trudeau.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday that Canada stands "firmly" with its NATO allies in support of the JCPOA.
A real Prime Minister.
With real Canadian values...
Damn Neo-Con warmongers. How many have to die in the Middle East to satisfy the Zionists?ReplyDelete