Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Ramadan and the Story of Ibraheem
As you may know, Muslims around the world are preparing to observe Ramadan, a month of fasting and religious reflection.
And it comes at a difficult time.
What with the horror in Gaza.
And the rise of anti-Muslim bigotry everywhere including Canada, where scuzzy hate mongers like Ezra Levant make a living peddling hatred against them.
So to try to counter that blind hatred I thought I'd bring you a humble little story about a young Muslim teenager.
The story of Ibraheem Sarhan who lost most of his family to a barrel bomb in Syria, was badly injured, and is now starting over in Canada...
Samantha Power, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, met Ibraheem four years ago at a refugee camp, and had this to say about the young man he has become.
Ibraheem’s resilience is a bright spot in this dark time. By so bravely sharing a window into his life, he gives a voice to these millions of kids whose stories we will never know.
And I liked this:
“We went out against our will, and we shall return with our hope.”
How lucky we are to be able to help him keep that hope alive. And let's hope that we can beat back the forces of bigotry.
To all my Muslim readers, Ramadan Mubarak, Happy Ramadan everybody !!!
