Sunday, May 06, 2018
Doug Ford and the Bonfire of the Bigots
As you probably know Tanya Granic Allen and Doug Ford had a very special relationship going.
For if she and her band of religious fanatics hadn't thrown their support to Ford during the PC leadership convention, he might not be just a few weeks away from becoming the new Premier of Ontario.
So although he was afraid of her. Afraid that she might judge him, or embarrass the party with her extremist views, or start talking about anal sex. Again.
When the Harper operatives running his campaign suggested that he cut her loose, he refused and instead hugged her to his hairy bosom harder than ever.
At least until yesterday.
When he fired her
Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have dropped a controversial candidate from their roster ahead of the spring election, with the party’s leader saying “her characterization of certain issues and people has been irresponsible.”
Ford's announcements come the same day as the Ontario Liberals zeroed in on a 2014 video in which they say Granic Allen "spewed hatred and homophobia" while discussing sexual education in Croatia.
The video, which was edited and posted on the Liberals' website, shows Granic Allen saying that when she sees Croatia "trying to push radical sexualization on the young, or gay marriage, I almost vomit in disbelief."
And although Granic Allen held her fire...
Her supporters came out swinging.
"If Doug Ford has declared war on Social Conservatives we're ready to do battle," says Campaign Life Coalition vice president Jeff Gunnarson. "We have ten thousand paid up troops. They are trained, they are eager and they will strike when given the word. This is the worst mistake Ford has made and will make on this campaign. He's going to eat that decision."
So you know it's going to get ugly...
And the Ford campaign is starting to look like a slow motion car crash.
Or whatever...
With the Fordzilla now under attack from both sides of the political spectrum.
And the other good news is that Andrew Scheer must also be fuming, for as a fellow religious fanatic he shares Granic Allen's views.
And sooner or later he will be forced to reveal himself...
So if we're lucky we might be able to bring down two for the price of one.
The Great Polar Bear God of the Great White North does indeed work in mysterious ways.
Anyone got a match?
It's the bonfire of the bigots....
