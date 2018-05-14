Monday, May 14, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Abortion Question
Last Wednesday Justin Trudeau was answering a question about abortion, which ended with him declaring that his government would always defend a woman's right to choose.
When the Con MP Ted Falk shouted out "it's not a right!"
And caused a commotion in the Commons.
Now Andrew Scheer has finally addressed the controversy, saying he has spoken to Falk.
But he was clearly not comfortable discussing the question of abortion with him.
For his answer was far from satisfactory.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Sunday that he had spoken with MP Ted Falk, who made a controversial comment about abortion in the House of Commons, but did not confirm what he told the Manitoba politician.
“I spoke to Mr. Falk, but I don’t talk about internal management,” he told reporters following a party meeting in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
Not only did Scheer not say what he told Falk, he wouldn't even say whether he reprimanded him.
Scheer, who has said he’s personally against abortion, did not answer a question about how he reacted to Falk’s comments, nor would he say whether he personally believed abortion to be a right.
Leaving the rest of us to imagine how he might have reacted behind closed doors...
Which considering that Scheer wants to be Prime Minister, couldn't be more disturbing.
And it's no good pressing him on the issue, for as we know he lies about everything.
Over the weekend, Andrew Scheer tweeted that there was “devastating” job news released on Friday, with “zero total jobs created” in April, and that 41,400 jobs had been lost so far this year. Investment is apparently being driven away from the country. It’s all doom and ruins. Except that it’s all complete bullshit. It’s lying with statistics.
The unemployment rate is at a forty year low, wage growth is higher than it has been in six years, the economy is booming. But still Scheer would try to twist the truth, as he does over and over again.
So even a lie detector would probably not be enough to shrink his pointy nose...
Which is a real problem as far as I'm concerned.
For women in this country have the right to know whether they have full control over their bodies, and Scheer's failure to make his position clear can only raise some disturbing questions.
Questions that in my view make that religious fanatic unfit to be Prime Minister.
We've seen what's happening in Trump's America, and it must never happen here.
Fight him, fight him, fight him.
Don't ever let him win...
Labels: abortion rights, Andrew Scheer, Ted Falk, women's rights
